Health Catalyst Unveils New Solution to Bring Clinical Research to Routine Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of the Health Catalyst Research Offering for healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations (CROs). The new offering will help health systems safely convert and maximize their existing clinical databases, unlocking access to mutually beneficial industry and research partnerships.

"For decades, clinical research has been heavily biased towards a finite number of leading urban medical centers, which tap into the same patient populations for clinical trial recruitment time and time again," said Sadiqa Mahmood, DDS, MPH, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Life Sciences Business at Health Catalyst. "Unfortunately, the vast majority of citizens don't have an opportunity to participate, and a majority of clinical studies fail to enroll on time. Our new Health Catalyst Research Offering gets to the heart of these dual issues, using research-grade data as a way to connect more patients with clinical research opportunities."

The new offering consists of two core components: The Health Catalyst Research Network™ and the Health Catalyst Touchstone Match™. The research network is an established cloud-based forum for collaboration, bringing together an array of hospitals, medical centers, biopharma companies, and CROs. This ecosystem is made actionable through Touchstone Match, an intelligent search function and services that support data-informed research use cases– from clinical trial feasibility analyses to searches for patients eligible for real-world studies.

Using existing real-world data, such as electronic health records, the new Health Catalyst Research Offering allows health systems to proactively establish relationships with CROs and sponsors, creating opportunity for revenue enhancement and improved patient outcomes.

For biopharma companies and CROs, the new offering represents a step towards integrating their research and clinical trials with the broader healthcare system. Key research and clinical decisions can be made with confidence using a nationally integrated data asset containing millions of records, a multi-system provider network, scalable infrastructure, and a team of data analytics experts who understand scientific process and study design.

"The introduction of this new solution couldn't come at a better time, as more and more sponsors and CROs shift their focus to digital or decentralized trials," said CJ Anderson, President at Cognitive Clinical Trials, a leader in community-based, embedded clinical research company for clinical trials. "The Health Catalyst Research Offering is a pivotal piece in the decentralized puzzle as it helps sponsors and CROs find new patient populations that we know fit key inclusion/exclusion criteria. This shortens that critical study start-up time so sponsors and CROs can start screening patients and meet their enrollment goals."

