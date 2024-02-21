Health Catalyst's Able Health Registry Receives CMS's QPP Qualified Registry Approval for 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"  Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that the Able Health Registry has received Quality Payment Program (QPP) Qualified Registry approval for the 2024 performance year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to CMS, the QPP program "aims to improve the quality and safety of care for all individuals and to reduce the administrative burden on clinicians, allowing more time to focus on person-centered care and improving health outcomes." The Qualified Registry designation recognizes that Health Catalyst is an approved vendor to calculate and report QPP program measures.

"Registries play a powerful role in improving patient care and outcomes. This significant accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to providing healthcare organizations and agencies with the reliable tools they need to manage their registries, deliver exceptional patient care, and participate in value-based programs," said TJ Elbert, Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer, and GM of the Technology Business Unit at Health Catalyst.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

