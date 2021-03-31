Health Catalyst's Dan Burton Named a Utah Business CEO of the Year

"This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team members to our mission of being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our culture is deeply rooted in love, trust, and respect, which translates into high levels of engagement and meaningful, measurable outcomes for hospitals, healthcare systems, their patients, payers and others in the healthcare ecosystem," said Burton. "I gratefully accept this recognition on behalf of the Health Catalyst team and congratulate the other dynamic and innovative companies and their leaders who are also being recognized for boldly advancing the great state of Utah."

Under Burton's leadership, Health Catalyst has grown from startup to a multibillion-dollar valuation as a publicly traded company. This growth has dramatically enhanced the company's ability to achieve its vision of transforming care for every patient on the planet. Despite the challenging business environment the COVID pandemic created during 2020, Health Catalyst committed to no COVID-related layoffs during the year, acquired three technology companies, improved its products and services offerings, including nine COVID-specific capabilities, and increased its team members to more than 1,000.

Burton's mission driven, servant leadership and dedication to team member communication and transparency has resulted in 60 Best Places to Work awards since 2013 and a 99 percent Glassdoor CEO rating, from team member reviews. After the company's initial public offering on July 25, 2019, Health Catalyst has achieved its highest ever team member engagement score in the 99th percentile as measured by the Gallup organization.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

