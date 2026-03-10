Health Data Innovations Adds Rob Pinataro as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Jonathan Kaye to Continue as Executive Chairman

Leadership addition reinforces HDI's commitment to trusted partnerships, exceptional service, and expanded capabilities for clients

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Innovations (HDI), the go-to national leader for reliable, integrated payer claims data, today announced that Rob Pinataro has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. HDI Founder and long-time CEO Jonathan Kaye will continue in his new role as Executive Chairman, remaining deeply engaged in HDI's strategy and long-term direction.

This leadership addition is designed to strengthen HDI while preserving the culture, service model, and customer commitments that have defined the company since its founding.

Health Data Innovations adds Rob Pinataro as CEO; Founder Jonathan Kaye continues as Executive Chairman. Post this Jonathan Kaye, Founder and Executive Chairman, left, and Rob Pinataro, CEO, Health Data Innovations

"HDI has always been built on trust — trust in our data, trust in our partnerships, and trust in our people," said Kaye. "Rob's joining is an investment in our future.

"I remain fully engaged as Executive Chairman, and Rob and I are partners in leading HDI forward. This step allows us to preserve what has made us successful while expanding our ability to serve clients in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment," he added. "Rob brings experience, discipline and perspective that align strongly with our mission and values."

Pinataro emphasized that his role builds on HDI's strong foundation.

"I am excited to join the firm that sets the standard for on-time delivery of reliably clean healthcare claims data," he said. "Whether striving to deliver on value-based contracts, underwriting a new employee group, or proactively managing risk, clients rely on HDI as an indispensable, business-critical partner. That trust matters, and it drives everything we do at HDI. I share Jonathan's passion for building trusted partnerships.

"HDI's exceptional customer service, engaged and mission-driven employees, and delivery of excellent results for customers are a testament to the HDI team's embrace of that passion," he added. "Starting from this foundation in excellence, HDI can do far more to help customers gain access to the quality of data essential to making business-critical decisions and enabling their strategies. I look forward to partnering with customers to identify and solve for their most business-critical data needs."

Pinataro brings decades of experience leading SaaS and healthcare IT businesses in highly regulated environments. His background in product and service innovation, operational excellence, and disciplined growth complements HDI's strong service culture and long-standing client relationships. Together, Kaye and Pinataro will focus on continuing excellent service while expanding HDI's capabilities to meet growing client needs.

About Health Data Innovations (HDI)

Health Data Innovations (HDI) helps healthcare organizations ensure their claims data is accurate, complete, and trusted before it reaches analytics environments. HDI specializes in claims data aggregation, multiple payer file validation, cleansing, and standardized delivery across all analytics environments.

Founded in 2010 and 100% U.S.–based, HDI is HITRUST certified and known for exceptional customer service. Learn more at hd-innovations.com .

