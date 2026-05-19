Health Data Innovations Appoints Rytas Vygantas as Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer

Leadership Addition Supports Growth and Strategic Market Expansion

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Innovations (HDI), the go-to national leader for reliable, integrated payer claims data, today announced the appointment of Rytas Vygantas as Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer.

In this role, Vygantas will lead HDI's financial operations and corporate development strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and growth investments that expand the Company's capabilities across health systems, payers, risk-bearing organizations, employers and their advisors and consultants.

Rytas Vygantas Joins HDI

Vygantas joins HDI from Hughes & Company, where he was a member of the investment team that led the firm's 2023 investment in HDI and has served on HDI's Board of Directors since that time. His transition into an operating leadership role reflects both continuity in strategy and a deep alignment with the company's long-term direction.

"Rytas has had a front-row seat to HDI's evolution and the critical role reliable claims data plays in healthcare decision-making," said Rob Pinataro, Chief Executive Officer of HDI. "He brings strong financial discipline and deep healthcare data market insight that will help us scale thoughtfully while maintaining the high level of service our customers have come to expect."

This appointment reflects the next phase of HDI's growth as the Company continues to expand its role in supporting analytics, value-based care and artificial intelligence initiatives across the healthcare ecosystem. As organizations place increasing reliance on data to drive financial and clinical decisions in risk-based contracts, the need for reliable, validated claims data and the infrastructure behind it continues to grow.

"From the beginning, our focus has been building a company grounded in trust, service and long-term partnerships," said Jonathan Kaye, executive chairman of HDI. "Rytas has been part of that journey as an investor and board member, and he understands both the strategic opportunity in front of us and the discipline required to pursue it. His transition into this role reflects our commitment to scaling the business in a way that builds on that foundation while expanding our impact."

Vygantas brings 20 years of experience across healthcare private equity, venture capital, and investment banking, including more than a decade at Hughes & Company, a Chicago-based healthcare technology private equity firm, where he rose to Partner. During his tenure at Hughes & Company, Vygantas was involved in sourcing, diligence, and execution on opportunities spanning payer technology, risk-based arrangements, data infrastructure, and employer benefit technology.

At HDI, Vygantas will lead the Company's financial strategy and corporate development agenda.

"Healthcare organizations are taking on more risk, faster, and their ability to execute depends on claims data that is complete, validated, and trusted," said Vygantas. "My focus will be on scaling HDI's platform through disciplined M&A, and strategic partnerships with the analytics, risk adjustment, and population health players our customers depend on."

HDI plays a critical role in reducing data-related risk by identifying and resolving issues in claims data from disparate payers before they impact analytics, financial performance and operational decision-making. The Company regularly identifies quality issues in approximately 15% of incoming claims data, reinforcing the importance of a reliable data foundation.

About Health Data Innovations

Health Data Innovations (HDI) helps healthcare organizations ensure their claims data is reliable, complete, and trusted before it reaches analytics for more accurate insights, better decisions, and stronger performance. HDI specializes in claims data aggregation, multiple payer file validation, cleansing, and standardized delivery across all analytics environments. Customers rely on HDI to manage claim histories averaging 7.6 years for 17 million lives and comprising $325 billion in healthcare spend. Founded in 2010 and 100% U.S.-based, HDI is HITRUST R2 certified and known for exceptional customer service. Learn more at www.hd-innovations.com.

About Hughes & Company

Hughes & Company is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology-enabled services within the healthcare sector. The firm aims to partner with companies to drive growth and innovation, pairing strategic guidance and capital to scale solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

SOURCE Health Data Innovations