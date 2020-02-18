"Health Design Thinking" Book Launch Event at GoInvo Studio Features Dr. Bon Ku

ARLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Dr. Bon Ku, an emergency medicine physician and Director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University, in a conversation about design and health care at the GoInvo Health Design Studio in Arlington, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7 PM. Bon will show how design has been applied to real-world problems in health care — from gyn exams in the emergency room to better pill bottles, hospital gowns and exam rooms.

His new book, "Health Design Thinking", co-written by the influential designer Ellen Lupton, shows ways to generate creative ideas and solutions in the context of medicine. "Health Design Thinking" will be published by Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and MIT Press in March 2020.

Problems in health care often involve ambiguity and uncertainty, lacking black-and-white answers. Bon's talk will invite attendees to think like designers and embrace the art of listening and the joy of making. "It's an honor to host Bon for this event," said Juhan Sonin, Director of GoInvo. "Design is absolutely critical to solving real-world healthcare problems — to increase access, quality, and patient safety."

GoInvo Health Design Studio, whose work is prominently featured in the new book, will host the talk. Work from the past decade of the GoInvo Studio's practice is highlighted in the diverse case studies that make up "Health Design Thinking". These include GoInvo's drawings, photographs, storyboards, and visualizations, such as an infovis of the Social Determinants of Health, and instructional design work for Ebola medical team preparedness. "GoInvo's influential user experience work and visualizations of the future of healthcare provide excellent examples of the real-world impact of health design. We're delighted they were able to contribute work to Health Design Thinking," said Dr. Bon Ku.

