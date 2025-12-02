10 Ways to Geek Out on FSA-eligible High-tech Health from FSA Store® and Spend Tax-free Funds Before the December 31 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Deadline
Dec 02, 2025, 10:05 ET
From trending products like light therapy devices, baby health monitors, and wearable diagnostic trackers, use FSA funds to gift health tech for yourself or a qualified dependent and avoid forfeiting funds to the use-it-or-lose-it deadline
DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you "geek out" over the latest consumer tech, particularly when it comes to managing your health, then you'll love this list of 10 ways to spend tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) funds from, FSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands. These medical-grade devices offer FSA users a unique way to support the health needs of any family members who qualify as dependents under IRS rules, while spending tax-free funds before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it FSA deadline.
10 Ways to Spend FSA Funds on Trending High-Tech Health at FSA Store®
- Wearable Health Trackers: Manage your health and support health improvement with devices like the Oura Ring and WHOOP that deliver data about activity, sleep, and other important biometric measures.
- Skincare: Treat conditions like acne, psoriasis, rosacea, and eczema with light therapy devices like the reVive Light Therapy LUX Sonique Mini Sonic Cleansing Device, the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLight FaceWare Pro mask, or the Acne Light Therapy Bundle.
- Massagers and Pain Relief Devices: Support muscle recovery, physical therapy, and address chronic pain with devices that provide deep-tissue massage, healing light therapy, and nerve stimulation like the Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator, the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ BodyWare Pro, the Revive Ultra Massage Gun — Caring Mill™ by Aura, the Therabody TheraCup Advanced Heat & Vibration Cupping Therapy Device or the Hi-Tech Total Body Pain Relief Bundle, only available at FSA Store® and HSA Store®.
- Oral Health: Give the gift of a healthy smile with FSA-eligible devices like the Illumine Ultrasonic Gum-Health Scaler – Caring Mill™ by Aura, the dpl® Oral Care Light Therapy System, Caring Mill™ Cold Sore Therapy Device or the Zima Dental Pod.
- Recovery and Physical Therapy: Support physical therapy goals and recovery from injuries with the Chirp Contour Decompression Table, the Carex AccuRelief Ultimate Foot Circulator with Remote, Orbit Step Therapy — Caring Mill™ by Aura or the Hyperboot by Nike × Hyperice.
- Medication Management: Adherence with medication plans can get complicated, but devices like the Caring Mill™ Smart Pill Dispenser with Alarm can help your and your dependents stay on track with medication timing and dosing.
- Baby Health Monitors. Nothing is more important than the health of your child. Use FSA funds to purchase devices that deliver real-time visuals and alerts about your child's health, even while they sleep, like the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Floor Stand (V2) or the Owlet Dream Duo™ Smart Baby Monitoring System, 3rd Generation.
- Healthy Pregnancy & Post-Partum Health: From the keggᵀᴹ Fertility Tracker and Kegel Ball to devices like the NatureSpirit Handheld Fetal Doppler, the Mommy Matters NeoHeat Red Light Therapy Device for Postpartum Healing or the Momcozy 3-in-1 Kneading Lactation Massager, gift yourself or your tax-eligible partner devices that will deliver a healthy birthing experience.
- Heart Health: Gain vital insights about the health of your heart with the AliveCor KardiaMobile Personal EKG or one of many FSA-eligible blood pressure monitors.
- Women's Health: Alleviate the pain of menstrual cramps and minimize hot flashes during menopause with devices like the Serene Menstrual Relief Bundle - Caring Mill™ by Aura Bundle, the Beurer EM50 Menstrual Relief TENS & Heat Unit, the Mellow Hot Flash Relief Device — Caring Mill™ by Aura, or the Embr Wave 2 Hot Flash Relief Wristband, Rose Gold.
What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, which means anyone who is enrolled in an FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 (unless they have a balance rollover, a grace period extension, or a runout period extension), or unused funds will be forfeited. The December deadline is often referred to as the "use-it-or-lose-it" deadline.
Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:
- Check your FSA balance. Check with your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator.
- Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool, product bundles, and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds.
- Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.
For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
