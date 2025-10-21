Health-E Commerce® Expands Telehealth Weight Loss Options with MEDVi and Remedy Meds

New arrangement with Forbes Health will make medically backed solutions from MEDVi and Remedy Meds available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and services that are considered eligible for flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), today announced that it has expanded the selection of trusted weight loss medications available to people who shop at FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

Health-E Commerce® has expanded its telehealth weight loss options to include MEDVi and Remedy Meds. FSA and HSA users can now access prescription weight loss medications from MEDVi, Remedy Meds, Shed, and LifeMD at FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

New prescription weight loss options from MEDVi and Remedy Meds , powered by Forbes Health, are now available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®, adding to Health-E Commerce's® weight management options from Shed and LifeMD. Each telehealth option delivers personalized weight loss support and prescription-based weight loss medications to individuals who qualify.

"A healthy and sustainable weight loss journey often requires expert support and specialty medications," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "The addition of MEDVi and Remedy Meds recognizes this need and allows us to expand on our commitment to making telehealth services easily accessible and affordable to FSA and HSA users."

Weight Loss Partners and Offers Available at FSA Store ® and HSA Store ® :

Shed : New users receive $100 off the first month of any GLP-1 program. Includes unlimited access to licensed providers, one-on-one success managers, and personalized treatment plans.





: New users receive $100 off the first month of any program. Includes unlimited access to licensed providers, one-on-one success managers, and personalized treatment plans. MEDVi , Powered by Forbes Health: Telehealth-driven GLP-1 prescription and free monthly care coaching services designed to help users achieve measurable weight loss results.





, Powered by Forbes Health: Telehealth-driven prescription and free monthly care coaching services designed to help users achieve measurable weight loss results. Remedy Meds , Powered by Forbes Health: Clinician-led virtual care with a focus on long-term support, comprehensive plans, and at-home access.





, Powered by Forbes Health: Clinician-led virtual care with a focus on long-term support, comprehensive plans, and at-home access. LifeMD : New users receive 50% off their first month of a GLP-1 weight management program, featuring both oral and injectable treatment options.

"Weight management is an investment in overall health, and by pairing tax-free healthcare accounts with medically proven weight loss medications, we're helping consumers put their tax-free funds to work building a healthier future," said Kaiser.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Forbes Health

Forbes Health is a trusted destination for unbiased health information, connecting consumers to expert insights and evidence-backed solutions. Its mission is to empower individuals with reliable knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

Disclaimers

Prescription weight loss medications, including GLP-1 treatments, may qualify as FSA/HSA-eligible. Check with your plan administrator to confirm coverage.





treatments, may qualify as FSA/HSA-eligible. Check with your plan administrator to confirm coverage. Non-prescription weight loss programs may require a Letter of Medical Necessity.





When you buy through our affiliate links, Health-E Commerce and Forbes Health may earn a commission.





Individual results may vary. Please consult a healthcare professional to determine which treatment is right for you.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce