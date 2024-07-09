Health Enterprise Partners Adds Three Executive Partners

Distinguished Healthcare Leaders Bring Mix of Strategic, Clinical, and Operational Capabilities to the Firm

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a leading healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished Executive Partners: Tom Cassels, Holly Lorenz, and Phil Okala. Each brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in healthcare leadership, further strengthening HEP's commitment to driving innovation and growth in the healthcare sector. "We are thrilled to welcome Tom, Holly, and Phil to Health Enterprise Partners," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner at Health Enterprise Partners. "Our portfolio companies and limited partners stand to gain a tremendous amount from their collective wisdom and experience across the digital health, nursing, operations, and strategy arenas. We look forward to partnering with them in our quest to build industry-leading platforms that address some of healthcare's hardest problems." HEP's Executive Partners participate in a broad array of activities including identifying sectors of focus, helping direct diligence efforts, mentoring management teams, and serving on company boards.

Tom Cassels Phil Okala Holly Lorenz

Tom Cassels

Tom Cassels joins HEP with over two decades of experience in strategic growth and innovation within the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Rock Health Advisory and as a Venture Partner at Rock Health Capital. In addition to his leadership roles, Tom advises several digital health companies, including Arine, Kintsugi, Predict Health, Maro, and basys.ai and serves on the boards of Ayin Health Solutions and the Georgetown University School of Health.

Tom's career began at the Advisory Board Company, where he spent 15 years providing strategic consulting, governance services, and market intelligence to C-suite executives across hospitals, health systems, health plans, and life sciences companies. He played a pivotal role in the company's flagship membership product, the Health Care Advisory Board, and was a founding partner of the company's strategy consulting practice.

Tom holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and English literature from Georgetown University and a master's degree in public policy from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

Holly Lorenz, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC

Holly Lorenz brings over 40 years of healthcare leadership and operational experience to her role as an Executive Partner at HEP. She most recently served as the Chief Nursing Executive for UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), a $24 billion integrated delivery and finance system. In this capacity, Holly led the strategic vision for over 20,000 nurses, impacting more than 40 hospitals and 800 outpatient sites.

Throughout her tenure at UPMC, Holly was also the Associate Dean for Clinical Relations at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Nursing. Her doctoral research focused on the impact of mindfulness meditation on burnout, absenteeism, and patient satisfaction, guided by Dr. Barry Kerzin, personal physician to the 14th Dalai Lama.

Holly has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the top 60 "CNOs of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know" in 2017, 2020, and 2022 and is a Wharton Fellow for Nurse Executives. She continues to serve on influential boards and is an independent national speaker and consultant.

Phil Okala

Phil Okala joins HEP with a distinguished career in healthcare operations and strategic development. Phil is the Chief Operating Officer of Tufts Medicine, overseeing hospitals, care at home, ambulatory operations, and information systems. Previously, he served as System President at City of Hope in Duarte, California, managing a comprehensive portfolio that included patient care, research institutes, and educational programs.

Phil's extensive experience includes 16 years at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, where he held various executive roles, including Chief Operating Officer of Penn Medicine. He has also held key positions at Geisinger Health System, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Phil earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Houston, a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Texas Woman's University, and an advanced certification in Healthcare Executive Leadership from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives and the Health Care Financial Management Association.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com

