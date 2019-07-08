Health Enterprise Partners Announces Promotion and New Hire

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Colonna to Vice President and the hiring of Jessie Laurash as Senior Associate.

"Elizabeth has consistently exhibited the tenacity, sound judgement, determination, and passion for healthcare that are required to excel in this industry," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner of HEP. "She is a tremendous asset to our firm and its limited partners."

Elizabeth Colonna joined HEP in 2016, while completing her MBA at Columbia Business School. Prior to business school, Elizabeth was a Senior Consultant at FTI Consulting. As a member of FTI's Health Solutions practice, she provided data analytics, litigation support, and consulting services for a variety of healthcare clients, including large commercial payers, retail pharmacy chains, and healthcare data management companies. During her time in business school, she was a hospital administration and operations intern at UCLA Health. Elizabeth serves as a board observer of Wildflower Health and AxiaMed. Elizabeth holds a BA with Distinction from the University of Virginia and received Dean's Honors with Distinction from Columbia Business School.

Jessie Laurash joins the firm full-time after interning for two years while enrolled at Columbia Business School. Prior to Columbia, Jessie was the Director of Operations for MediQuire, a health IT company supporting providers and payers in the transition to value-based care. At MediQuire, Jessie led internal operations and customer implementations. Before MediQuire, Jessie was with Evolent Health where she helped healthcare delivery systems across the country establish population health management infrastructure and capabilities. Jessie also spent several years as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on healthcare policy and reform engagements. Jessie holds a BS in Biology of Global Health from Georgetown University and received Dean's Honors from Columbia Business School.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, lower middle market companies in healthcare services and healthcare information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

