Health Enterprise Partners Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Roland Lyon as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announced that Roland Lyon has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Roland is a seasoned healthcare executive and strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience leading and advising high-performing organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, with deep expertise in value-based care, strategic growth, and operational performance improvement.

Roland Lyon, Operating Partner, HEP

Most recently, Roland served as Senior Vice President for Strategy Implementation at Kaiser Permanente, where he was responsible for driving enterprise-wide execution of strategic priorities and large-scale operational transformation initiatives. In this role, he played a key leadership role in the integration of Geisinger Health System following its acquisition by Risant Health.

Earlier in his career, Roland served as President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado, the state's largest integrated delivery system, where he led a $4.2 billion enterprise supporting more than 6,000 employees and delivering care to hundreds of thousands of members.

"Roland brings a rare and highly valuable combination of payer and provider experience that will deliver immediate impact across our portfolio and strategic network," said Dave Tamburri, Managing Partner at Health Enterprise Partners. "I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Roland for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the HEP team."

As an Operating Partner, Roland will work closely with HEP's investment professionals and portfolio company leadership teams to accelerate growth initiatives, enhance payer-provider alignment, and drive operational excellence. He will also support the firm's investment strategy by assisting in the sourcing and evaluation of new opportunities across payer- and provider-oriented healthcare technology and services.

"HEP has a strong track record of partnering with innovators at the intersection of payers, providers, and patients," said Roland, "I am excited to help founders and management teams scale solutions that meaningfully improve health and affordability."

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com.

SOURCE Health Enterprise Partners