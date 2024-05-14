Health Enthusiast and Single Mother Brings Atlanta's First Pvolve Studio

Innovative Functional Fitness Concept to Open on May 28th

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the fitness franchise that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, is set to open its first Atlanta location on May 28 at 1100 Howell Mill Rd, Unit A02. The newly minted studio will give locals their first taste of the brand's signature, proprietary method, which encourages members to break a sweat, not their bodies.

Lifelong health and fitness enthusiast Amber Jackson, joins Pvolve with over 15 years of corporate experience in strategy and operations. Following the passing of her husband, Jackson shifted her focus to raising her son and honed her interest in wellness.

Jackson was first introduced to Pvolve by a friend a few years ago, and she immediately knew that the method was different in an otherwise crowded fitness landscape. "My first class at Pvolve was unlike anything I'd ever experienced," Jackson shared. "It was a fantastic workout that felt gentle, yet impactful on my body. But what truly resonated with me was the incredible community – a supportive network of women pushing each other to be their best. That's why I knew I had to bring Pvolve to Atlanta. This city deserves a fitness experience that's about empowerment and feeling your best."

Recently, Pvolve made headlines upon announcing the preliminary results of its Healthy Aging study, which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy, and quality of life for women over 40+ than 150 minutes per week of moderate cardio and strength training.*

"The new Atlanta studio joins our growing family of franchise locations that have opened throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "It's an honor to work alongside Amber on this new location; she is such a champion of our mission of educating people on the idea that your fitness routine doesn't have to be punishing to be effective. Her business acumen and focus on operational excellence will no doubt make this studio a success."

Pvolve Atlanta offers three tiers of memberships, which include Unlimited, Starter, and Flex. Those who sign up for a founding membership prior to the opening date on May 28 lock in a lifetime discounted rate. Founding members receive additional benefits such as access to streaming on-demand and live virtual classes from Pvolve.com and the Pvolve app, a 2-week advance booking period, and access to special events and promotions. Additional membership information can be found at https://app.pvolve.com/locations/westside-provisions

Pvolve's franchise opportunity has rapidly expanded in communities across the country as more consumers are drawn to the low-impact, yet highly effective workout that pairs low-impact functional movements with resistance equipment. That model has proven to resonate, even attracting world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, who partnered with the brand last year and recently announced a curated calendar, equipment bundle, and workout challenge for Pvolve members.

To learn more about Pvolve studio in Atlanta, please visit https://app.pvolve.com/locations/westside-provisions, or call 470-945-1477.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member, and referring to it as "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

