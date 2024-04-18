Pvolve is Bringing Five Franchise Studio Locations to the Houston Community

Pioneer in Functional Fitness Looks to Make Houston a Leader in Innovative Health Modality

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, announced the largest franchise deal in the company's history. The agreement is for five studio locations across Houston, the first of which is planned for River Oaks towards the end of the year. Pvolve sees big demand in the Houston market and expects to grow to 15+ studio locations in the coming years.

This development deal was struck between Mark To, Hanh To, and Shawn Bishop, a trio of local entrepreneurs who have introduced the market to a number of namesakes in the health and wellness industry over the last 20 years, including Massage Envy, The Joint Chiropractic, European Wax Center, and Phenix Salon Suites.

"I first heard about Pvolve while listening to their President, Julie Cartwright, on an industry podcast," said Hanh. "She shared not only the brand's proprietary methodology but also its focus on longevity, improved mobility, and an enhanced lifestyle that could be realized through functional fitness. Ultimately, it was their ethos that sold me on the impact the franchise could have here in Houston: break a sweat, not your body."

Pvolve's franchise opportunity has begun taking hold in communities across the country at a record rate, as more consumers than ever continue to be drawn to the low-impact, yet highly effective nature of the brand's unique pairing of low-impact functional movements with resistance equipment. That model has proven to resonate, even attracting world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, who partnered with the brand last year.

Recently, the company made headlines upon announcing the preliminary results of its Healthy Aging study , which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy, and quality of life for women over 40+ than 150 minutes per week of moderate cardio and strength training.*

"We couldn't be more grateful to partner with Mark, Hanh, and Shawn; three industry veterans and some of the most talented and capable franchise owners around," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "Houston has seen no shortage of new health concepts and fitness fads enter the market in recent years, so we are confident that the community will really value the efficacy and scientific approach to fitness that Pvolve offers."

For the latest news about Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

*The 12-week clinical trial conducted by the University of Exeter and Pvolve included 72 women ages 40-60 years old, comparing 4 Pvolve workouts per week of 30-55 minutes in length to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week.

