Health Executive, Garrett Gilbert, Joins Tantus Tech as Director of CMS Solutions

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

WINDSOR MILL, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), a leader in Federal Health Information Technology, is excited to announce the addition of Mr. Garrett Gilbert as Director for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Solutions.

Mr. Gilbert will lead Tantus' continued expansion into the federal health industry, specifically within CMS. With over a decade of experience at the nexus of healthcare and IT, Mr. Gilbert brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Tantus. He will be responsible for maturing the CMS portfolio and improving the delivery of healthcare services through the use of Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Agile, and DevSecOps.

Tantus' CEO, Buck Keswani, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Gilbert joining the team, stating, "Having Garrett join our Team reinforces Tantus' commitment to advancing the mission of CMS, and we look forward to collaboratively shaping the future of federal health, delivering enhanced solutions that directly benefit the American public."

Tantus continues to be at the forefront of innovative health IT solutions, and with leaders like Mr. Gilbert, it is set to redefine the landscape of federal healthcare technology.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus provides technology and business solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World Better," delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevSecOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cyber Security. Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus realizes its core value of "Do the Right Thing" with a robust community service program focused on improving the lives of children and young women diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions.

Contact Links:
Website: https://www.tantustech.com
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tantus-technologies-inc-/

SOURCE Tantus Technologies, Inc.

