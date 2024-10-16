HEALTH FOUNDATION OF SOUTH FLORIDA ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN NEW INVESTMENTS TO ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY

Foundation focuses its Q3 2024 investments on improving health outcomes for children and Black men in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Health Foundation of South Florida www.hfsf.org announced more than $1 million in additional investments provided in the third quarter of 2024 to nonprofit healthcare programs and services in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. These investments were allocated to programs that expand access to health services for vulnerable children and families and improve health outcomes for Black men. The organizations receiving funding include:

Nicklaus Children's Hospital's "Food for Salud: Healthy Food for Healthy Kids" will pilot two programs for patients experiencing food insecurity, one with a specific focus on those with medical dietary needs, and another that will provide families with immediate support through Healthy Bridge food bags. The programs will use food and nutrition to promote positive health outcomes and advance Food for Salud's mission to move families from food insecurity to nutrition security.



Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's pediatric hub will develop and test a SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) Pediatric screening tool to help children and families with complex health-related social needs transition home from the hospital and connect with community resources for ongoing positive health outcomes.



pediatric hub will develop and test a SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) Pediatric screening tool to help children and families with complex health-related social needs transition home from the hospital and connect with community resources for ongoing positive health outcomes. Dade County Street Response (DCSR) provides crucial services, including free medical care, case management, community programs, legal advocacy, and medical education. DCSR's new stand-alone clinic will primarily serve low-income, low-resource, working individuals (or ALICE/Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in Liberty City.

"South Florida is grappling with a health equity crisis," said Loreen Chant, President, and CEO of the Health Foundation. "We are proud to support the teams at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Dade County Street Response, in our shared mission to address the root causes of poor health outcomes, particularly among underserved individuals and families."

With these new grants, the Foundation continues to invest in furthering our goals of expanding access to health care and overall sources of care, promoting health equity, building economic stability within low-income communities, and addressing the social needs that impact health.

"The Health Foundation of South Florida is dedicated to ensuring that every South Floridian has an equal opportunity for health and well-being," added Health Foundation of South Florida Board Chair Mike De Lucca. "These latest investments simply underscore our unwavering commitment to dismantling the barriers to health that affect communities across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties."

About Health Foundation of South Florida:

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for over 30 years, investing more than $148 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. The Health Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations and policy and systems changes that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

