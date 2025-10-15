Health Foundation of South Florida Opens Nominations for 2026 Inspiring Women of Health Awards

The Foundation celebrates six years of honoring exceptional women advancing health equity in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida today announces the opening of nominations for the 2026 Inspiring Women of Health Awards—recognizing women whose leadership, innovation, and advocacy are improving health and well-being across South Florida. Nominations are open now through November 17, 2025.

Health Foundation of South Florida's Inspiring Women of Health

Held during Women's History Month in March, the Inspiring Women of Health luncheon honors trailblazers from every corner of health—nonprofit leaders, clinicians, public officials, community organizers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists—whose work aligns with the Foundation's mission to build healthier, more equitable communities.

This year's luncheon will be celebrated under the theme: "Purpose in every step. Power in every story!"—a call to honor the vision, resilience, and impact of women driving lasting change in their communities.

Nominees will be evaluated for demonstrated impact, community partnership, equity-centered leadership, and measurable progress on issues such as access to care, maternal, children and infant health, mental health, healthy aging, disease prevention, social drivers of health, and inclusive economic opportunity.

"Each year, the Inspiring Women of Health Awards highlight women who are reimagining what health equity looks like in South Florida," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Their vision and persistence are driving meaningful change and moving us closer to a future where every person, regardless of zip code, has the opportunity to thrive."

Since its launch, the Health Foundation of South Florida's Inspiring Women of Health Awards have recognized over 70 women. Honorees have included CEOs, public officials, nonprofit executives, and frontline healthcare professionals, each driving meaningful change in their communities.

Awardees will be recognized at the Inspiring Women of Health luncheon on March 26, 2026, with registration beginning at noon and the program starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Rusty Pelican, Grand Ballroom, 321 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne.

Past awardees include:

Amy L. Halstead, MBA, CEO at Rural Health Network of Monroe County, Florida Inc.

MBA, CEO at Rural Health Network of Monroe County, Florida Inc. Caitlin Stella, MPH, CEO at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

CEO at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Dr. Yvonne Johnson, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital

Vice President & Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital Felicia Hart, Chief Operating Officer at Broward Community and Family Health Centers

Chief Operating Officer at Broward Community and Family Health Centers Josefina Carbonell, Chief Advocacy Officer at Independent Living Systems

Chief Advocacy Officer at Independent Living Systems Maria Hernandez, LCSW, Chief Program Officer at United Way of Broward County

LCSW, Chief Program Officer at United Way of Broward County Pamela Africk, CEO at BestPractices USA, Inc

CEO at BestPractices USA, Inc Shameka Pierce, Peacemaker and Coordinator at Circle of Brotherhood

Peacemaker and Coordinator at Circle of Brotherhood Stephanie Berman-Eisenberg, President at Carrfour Supportive Housing

President at Carrfour Supportive Housing Vicky Sabharwal, MBA, VP & CEO at Behavioral Health Hospital Jackson Health System and Community Mental Health Center at Jackson

To nominate, please visit the nomination form here.

About Health Foundation of South Florida

For more than 30 years, the Health Foundation of South Florida has invested over $151 million in nonprofits serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. Learn more at www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

