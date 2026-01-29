Health Foundation of South Florida Appoints New Board Members and Honors Outgoing Directors

Three new appointments bring expertise in healthcare, finance, and policy to support the Foundation's commitment to health equity

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida, the region's largest philanthropic organization dedicated to improving community health and well-being in underserved communities, has elected three new members to its Board of Directors: Matthew Bruno, Nicholas Duran, and Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez, PhD, FACHE.

The Foundation also extends its gratitude to Carol Fine, Mike De Lucca, and J. Everett Wilson, whose terms on the Board have concluded, for their years of exemplary service and leadership.

New board members, left to right: Matthew Bruno, Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez, PhD, FACHE, and Nicholas Duran.

Welcoming New Board Members

Matthew Bruno brings nearly 25 years of commercial and corporate banking experience to the Board. He currently serves as South Florida State President at United Community Bank, where he leads commercial operations across the region. A respected civic leader, Bruno also serves on the boards of Centro Mater Foundation and Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation and chairs the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. His background in finance, community development, and early childhood systems will strengthen the Foundation's work across South Florida.

Nicholas Duran is Executive Director of Medicaid Business Development at Aetna Medicaid, a CVS Health® company, where he leads national strategies aligned with state Medicaid priorities. With more than a decade of experience in healthcare policy and public service, Duran previously served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives, including leadership roles on the Health and Human Services and Appropriations Committees. He is widely known for his ability to forge bipartisan partnerships that advance access to care and strengthen community health systems. Duran brings a strong track record through collaborative policymaking.

Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez, PhD, FACHE, Managing Partner at Critical Path Advisors, LLC, is a nationally respected healthcare and nonprofit executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across strategy, governance, compliance, research, and external affairs. She most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO at Nicklaus Children's Health System, where she led major advocacy efforts around Medicaid funding, community health, and social determinants of health. A board-certified healthcare leader and patient advocate, McCafferty-Fernandez offers deep expertise in systems change, pediatric health, and mission-driven leadership.

Honoring Outgoing Board Members

The Health Foundation of South Florida extends sincere appreciation to Carol Fine, Mike De Lucca, and Everett Wilson for their dedicated service and stewardship. During their time, the Health Foundation advanced significant multi-year investments, strengthened cross-sector collaborations, and expanded initiatives advancing health equity, access to care, and the social and economic drivers of well-being across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

"Carol, Mike, and Everett brought wisdom, integrity, and a deep commitment to our mission," said Loreen Chant, President and CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Their leadership was instrumental in helping the Foundation through a period of transition, growth, and impact, and we are profoundly grateful for the legacy they leave behind."

Chant added, "We are equally excited to welcome Matthew, Nicholas, and Jennifer to our Board. Their combined experience in healthcare, public policy, community development, and finance brings vital insights that will help the Foundation drive systems-level change and expand access to care across South Florida."

With the addition of these new Board members, the Health Foundation of South Florida continues to strengthen its leadership as it advances its mission to be as a catalyst for collaboration, policy and systems change that drive lasting improvements in community health and well-being.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years, investing more than $153 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

