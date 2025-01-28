HEALTH FOUNDATION OF SOUTH FLORIDA INTRODUCES NEW LEADERSHIP TO ADVANCE 2025 HEALTH EQUITY GOALS

The Foundation has named Barbara Fonte MHSA, MBA, as Board Chair, a champion for

health equity and the advancement of women

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida, the region's largest philanthropic organization dedicated to improving community health and well-being in underserved communities, is proud to announce Barbara Fonte, MHSA, MBA, as its new Board Chair. The Foundation also announces the New Executive Committee. Elected officers include Dionne Wong, Vice Chair; Jose Linares, Secretary; and Alex Fernandez, Treasurer. Additionally, the Foundation welcomes Jennifer Goldman, DO, MBA, FAAFP as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Barbara Fonte – A Transformational Healthcare Leader and Advocate for Women

Ms. Fonte is a nationally recognized healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in strategy and innovation, further strengthening the Foundation's mission to advance health equity in South Florida.

As the Vice President of Managed Care and Population Health at Jackson Health System, Ms. Fonte drives value-based strategies to improve patient outcomes. A champion for health equity, the advancement of women in healthcare and community leadership, Ms. Fonte has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Health Foundation, where she has been playing a key role in steering impactful grantmaking initiatives. Her accolades include being a Carol Emmott Fellow and a Leadership Florida Cornerstone Fellow, reflecting her commitment to community development and opportunities for women.

"Barbara's visionary leadership and deep understanding of how community intersects with healthcare will help the Foundation continue to address the root causes of poor health in our communities and create sustainable-community-centered solutions," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida.

The Health Foundation also extends its gratitude to Mike DeLucca, the outgoing Board Chair, for his exemplary service. During Mike's tenure, the Foundation awarded significant multi-year investments to support leaders, programs, and strategic initiatives integral to advancing the Foundation's mission to improve the health of South Florida Communities. Most notably, investments in four Health Equity Collaboratives across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe County, the Monroe County Access to Care Health Equity Collaborative, and grants to better support the needs of children living with chronic health conditions.

"Mike's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the Foundation's mission," added Chant. "We thank him for his steadfast guidance and the incredible legacy he leaves behind."

New Members of the Executive Committee

Ms. Barbara Fonte , Chair - Vice President, Managed Care & Population Health, Jackson Health System

- Vice President, Managed Care & Population Health, Jackson Health System Ms. Dionne Wong , Vice Chair - Assistant Vice President of Total Rewards-Human Resources, Baptist Health South Florida.

- Assistant Vice President of Total Rewards-Human Resources, Baptist Health South Florida. Mr. Jose Linares , Secretary - Vice President at Leon Medical Centers, At Home Division

- Vice President at Leon Medical Centers, At Home Division Mr. Alex Fernandez , Treasurer - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, VITAS Healthcare

Jennifer Goldman – A Proponent of Patient-Centered Innovation

Additionally, Jennifer Goldman is welcomed as the newest member of the Board of Directors. As Chief Medical Information Officer and Chief of Primary Care at Memorial Healthcare System, she brings nearly two decades of experience and a track record of addressing social determinants of health and advancing value-based care. Recognized as one of the Health Foundation's 2021 "Inspiring Women of Health," her work has earned Memorial Healthcare System the prestigious 2024 American Medical Association's Joy in Medicine Award.

The Health Foundation of South Florida remains committed to increasing healthcare access, improving the social and economic conditions that promote overall well-being, and establishing collaborations between health systems and community-based organizations to better address social determinants of health. With the new leadership, the Foundation is poised to expand its impact and drive positive change.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida:

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for over 30 years, investing more than $148 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. The Health Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low—to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

