HEALTH FOUNDATION OF SOUTH FLORIDA OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR 2025 INSPIRING WOMEN OF HEALTH AWARDS

Foundation Celebrates Five Years of Honoring Extraordinary Women Advancing Health Equity in South Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida www.hfsf.org is excited to announce the opening of nominations for the 2025 Inspiring Women of Health Awards. This prestigious honor, now celebrating its fifth anniversary, recognizes extraordinary women in community health and well-being in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Nominations are open now through Nov. 20, 2024.

Taking place during Women's History Month, the Inspiring Women of Health luncheon has, since its inception, celebrated women who are leading the way in health advocacy, innovation, and change. These women bring transformative leadership, vision, and dedication to their fields, embodying the Foundation's mission to create healthier, more equitable communities.

"Each year, we're inspired by these honorees who work tirelessly to bridge gaps in health equity," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "This fifth anniversary is a time to celebrate their impact and encourage others to join in championing health and well-being for all in our community."

Since the awards began in 2021, the Health Foundation has honored nearly 60 diverse trailblazing women, including CEOs, public officials, nonprofit leaders, and healthcare professionals. Past honorees include influential figures such as:

Tina Brown, CEO, Overtown Youth Center

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County

Constance Collins, President & Executive Director, Lotus House Women's Shelter

Rosalyn Frazier, CEO, Broward Community & Family Health Center

Andrea Iglesias, CEO & Executive Director, Urban Health Partnerships Incorporated

Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Florida Senator District 32

Mayor Nan Rich, Broward County

Kerry-Ann Royes, President & CEO, YWCA South Florida

Sandra Severe, Senior VP & CEO, Jackson North Medical Center

Adriene McCoy, Senior VP & Chief People Officer, Baptist Health

Join the Health Foundation to honor the women who inspire us all to strive for a stronger, healthier, and more resilient South Florida.

Click here to submit a nomination.

About Health Foundation of South Florida:

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for over 30 years, investing more than $148 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. The Health Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems changes that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Health Foundation of South Florida