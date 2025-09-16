University of Michigan Honors Health Foundation of South Florida CFO Alecia Dillon with Prestigious Graduate of the Last Decade Award

Honored for driving measurable impact and advancing community health, Dillon exemplifies the power of purpose-driven careers

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alecia Dillon, Chief Financial Officer of the Health Foundation of South Florida, has been named the 2025 Graduate of the Last Decade (G.O.L.D.) Alumni Award recipient by the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. The award highlights alumni who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to improving their industries and the communities they serve.

Alecia Dillon

Since joining the Health Foundation in 2021, Dillon has overseen the endowment and expanded the role of finance beyond traditional stewardship. Her strategic approach aligns financial management with the Foundation's mission to reduce health disparities and advance health equity across South Florida. Dillon's commitment to equity extends beyond South Florida as she serves on the board of I Demand Access, a nonprofit supporting women in Malawi advancing opportunities for marginalized communities worldwide.

In addition to leading finance, human resources, and IT functions at the Foundation, Dillon serves as Treasurer of the Florida Community Loan Fund, where she manages direct capital investments that benefit underserved communities throughout the state.

Dillon holds an Executive MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, a BA from Grand Valley State University, and is a licensed CPA. She draws on more than 15 years of experience spanning higher education, asset management and nonprofit sectors, with previous senior positions at Northern Arizona University Foundation, University of Michigan Athletics, Capital Group (American Funds), and Brickley DeLong. "Alecia takes a visionary approach to finance, strategically aligning our resources with bold initiatives that drive meaningful improvements in health outcomes across South Florida," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Her leadership has enhanced the performance of our endowment and expanded our ability to invest in programs that advance health equity. We are honored to have her on our executive team and thrilled to see her recognized by her alma mater with this prestigious award."

The Health Foundation of South Florida congratulates Alecia Dillon on this distinguished honor and looks forward to her continued contributions as a financial leader, changemaker, and passionate advocate for community health advancement.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida

The Health Foundation of South Florida has served as a catalyst for health equity for over 30 years, investing more than $151 million in nonprofits and initiatives across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Through strategic grantmaking, impact investing, and deep community partnerships, the Foundation works to create lasting systems change that improves health and expands opportunity across South Florida. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow the Foundation on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

