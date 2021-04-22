Health Gorilla and Hoy Health Partner to Expand Digital Health Products and Services in the U.S.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and Hoy Health, a leading provider of bilingual online primary care services for underserved communities, have partnered to expand their digital healthcare portfolios' reach and scope. Through this collaboration, Hoy Health will leverage Health Gorilla's Patient360 platform to access comprehensive clinical records from a vast network of over 60,000 care sites. Respectively, Health Gorilla will integrate Hoy Health's Remote Patient Monitoring program, telemedicine, and prescription discount products into its Patient360 FHIR-based API platform, based on the bidirectional TEFCA regulations.

Hoy Health's partnership with Health Gorilla and use of the Patient360 platform will facilitate digital access to clinical data that is often required by most electronic health record systems in the U.S. Traditionally, retrieving clinical data, diagnostic data, and information on social determinants of health is a manual and time-consuming process that typically involves requesting EHR credentials from multiple providers or asking patients to acquire the data themselves. This process leads to errors and gaps in patient profiles, particularly challenging for individuals needing consistent Remote Patient Monitoring, including those with diabetes or hypertension.

Mario Anglada, Chief Executive Officer of Hoy Health, stated that "Improving patients' experiences while saving our providers administrative costs is an essential advantage from this partnership." He added that "Hoy Health's collaboration with Health Gorilla allows us to enhance our product offerings through greatly improved access to normalized and actionable clinical data driving better care for patients using our platform."

In support of the partnership, Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Health Gorilla, acknowledged that patient access to qualified medical professionals in medically underserved communities is limited due to language barriers, cultural diversity, economic hardship, incomplete patient records, and little or no access to healthcare insurance. He said that "Healthcare providers need access to clinical data on their patients without the burden of dealing with outdated technologies and time-consuming administrative hurdles. Health Gorilla is committed to uplifting the healthcare outcomes of all patients, including those in underserved populations, so we are thrilled to be partnering with the best-in-class bilingual care offerings provided by Hoy Health, empowering patients to receive the care they need."

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's full clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Hoy Health

Hoy Health, LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech digital platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients, offering solutions related to medication access, medication adherence, telehealth, and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health was named by FierceHealthcare as one of the top "Fierce 15" health companies of 2019 and was a finalist in Established's StartUp of the Year 2020 competition. Visit https://www.hoyhealth.com/.

