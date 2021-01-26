Health Gorilla Contributes 3 Million COVID-19 Test Results to Carequality

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of clinical data APIs, today announced it has made over 3 million COVID-19 test results available for retrieval via Carequality, making test results easily available to the patient's entire care team. More than 600,000 providers and 2,800 hospitals across the country can now retrieve these test results from within their EMR, informing patient care and fostering better care coordination.

Diagnostic vendors are working with Health Gorilla to share lab results electronically to a national network of providers in a cost-effective way. Health Gorilla acts as the intermediary data exchange platform, ingesting historical and ongoing COVID-19 test results directly from the lab and sharing them with Carequality implementers, which includes most major EMR systems.

Unlike providers, diagnostic vendors are not currently required to share lab data in health information exchanges directly. However, a growing number of national and regional labs are committing to this effort ahead of upcoming ONC regulations like the Trusted Exchange Framework & Common Agreement ("TEFCA"). By leveraging modern interoperability networks, labs can share results to providers across the country cost-effectively and securely.

"Labs are starting to think strategically about ways to get test results to a large number of providers in a scalable, low cost manner," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're thrilled to be working with pioneering labs, as well as Carequality, to get COVID-19 test results to providers as quickly as possible."

"Carequality is excited to support Health Gorilla in its efforts to make COVID-19 test results available to treatment providers nationwide. Widespread testing for COVID-19 is a wonderful thing, but presents new challenges in getting results back to providers," said Dave Cassel, Executive Director of Carequality. "Our implementers, like Health Gorilla, can play a big role in addressing these challenges."

By pushing lab results to Health Gorilla, labs can ensure that multiple providers in the patient's care team can access the results, regardless of where they work or what EMR they're using. With easier access to a patient's test results, providers can proactively engage their patients and adjust their care plan as needed.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

