Health Gorilla Releases Statement in Response to Epic Lawsuit

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP will defend Health Gorilla against Epic's baseless allegations

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, Inc. ("Health Gorilla"), a leading provider of healthcare interoperability access, released a statement today in response to the lawsuit filed by Epic Systems Corporation and several affiliated healthcare providers.

"Epic's complaint presents unfounded and wholly misleading allegations about Health Gorilla's role in connecting health care providers with needed data about patients," said Bob Watson, CEO & Executive Chairperson, Health Gorilla. "Health Gorilla has long operated in strict conformance with all applicable laws, governance requirements, and industry norms."

"We categorically reject these allegations, and we are fully prepared to defend our conduct," said Watson. "Epic's lawsuit not only fails to provide all the facts, but reflects an irresponsible use of litigation as a weapon rather than to advance serious claims. As Epic knows, when Health Gorilla learned of the allegations Epic raises in its complaint, Health Gorilla immediately suspended the connections in question and began investigating their use of healthcare data. Although Health Gorilla's investigation remains ongoing, the connections in question remain suspended. Meanwhile, when it comes to interoperability, Epic has done the equivalent of shouting 'fire' in the middle of a crowded theater. We are disappointed that Epic has acted so irresponsibly and look forward to the opportunity to vigorously defend Health Gorilla against the numerous factual and legal inaccuracies underlying the complaint."

Watson emphasized that this moment carries implications far beyond a single case. "As the industry transitions into a TEFCA-enabled ecosystem, fair participation, without exclusionary barriers imposed by dominant incumbents that wish to monetize clinical data exchanges for their own benefit, is central to innovation and patient access," he said. "Health Gorilla will defend itself, but we're also defending something larger. Interoperability only works when those who participate in it do so in good faith. Health Gorilla has. It is time for Epic to do the same."

Quinn Emanuel, one of the nation's foremost trial and litigation firms, brings extensive experience in complex technology disputes, including active representation in two other major Epic lawsuits involving CureIS and Particle Health. The firm has a long record of high-stakes litigation wins and is widely regarded for its strategic rigor.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla, a designated QHIN under TEFCA, provides interoperability solutions delivering secure, real-time access to deduplicated, AI-ready health data. Health Gorilla supports EHR vendors, value-based care organizations, and digital health innovators with data-driven workflows that enable more informed, connected, and efficient care.

