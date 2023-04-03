Health Gorilla to Spotlight Individual Access Services, Data Privacy, and QHIN Candidacy at HIMSS23

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has announced its participation at HIMSS23, which includes a variety of interoperability panel discussions, in-booth educational sessions, and live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services (IAS).

Click here to schedule a meeting .

Health Gorilla will be stationed at Booth 7909 on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Health Gorilla will also provide live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services during the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Health Gorilla will be participating in two use case paths: "360X and Multimodality Technology to Support Care Transitions" and "Record Locator Service: Powering Data Access in the Continuum of Care." Demos begin at 15 minutes past the hour at Booths 7946-72 and 7946-73.

Health Gorilla speaker participation includes:

Monday, April 17

Driving Interoperability in 2023: CURES, TEFCA, and Information Blocking. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will join fellow panelists from The Sequoia Project, Kno2, MedAllies, and Carequality to discuss recent advancements in interoperability. The session is at 11:15 a.m. in the South Tower, Room S404. Click here to add it to your calendar.

Tuesday, April 18

Wednesday, April 19

Thursday, April 20

The Impact of TEFCA for Health Gorilla Customers. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel and Chief Medical Officer Steven Lane will discuss Health Gorilla's QHIN candidacy, the future benefits of joining a QHIN, and how the rollout of TEFCA will affect the healthcare ecosystem. The session starts at 10:30 a.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

Taking the Pulse of Healthcare Interoperability (Recap). Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will discuss industry sentiment and takeaways from the 2023 Interoperability Report, making this a must-attend for anyone working in the data exchange field. The report gathered perspectives on interoperability from over 130 senior healthcare executives. The session takes place at 2 p.m. at Health Gorilla's booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

For more information about Health Gorilla's HIMSS23 activities or to request a meeting with an interoperability expert, go to www.healthgorilla.com/events/himss-2023 .

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants approved for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla

