Health In Tech, Adena Health, and OSU Health Plan Solutions Partner to Bring Affordable Level-Funded Health Plans to Ohio Employers

STUART, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and reimagines self-funded health plans, today announced that competitively priced level-funded plan options are now available to employers in a ten-county region of south-central Ohio.

The plans are powered by the High-Performance Health Network, an integrated health network powered by Adena Health and The Ohio State University Health Plan Solutions that works to reduce cost through efficient use of medical resources and expertise.

The High-Performance Health Network serves the following counties: Fayette, Franklin, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer at Health In Tech, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Adena Health and OSU Health Plan Solutions to offer these innovative level-funded health plans. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing employers with cost-effective health solutions that manage risks and deliver significant savings. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape in Ohio, making quality care more accessible and affordable for all."

Health In Tech will offer the plans to Ohio employers through a network of health insurance brokers and consultants. In a level-funded health plans, employers fund a fixed monthly amount in exchange for full coverage of their health claims liability. The employer is eligible to receive a partial refund of their annual expenditure when plan claims cost runs lower than expected during the plan year. The plans will be administered by Aither Health, a third-party administration firm based in Buffalo, New York.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech reinvents the way brokers, groups, and TPAs approach self-funding with the eDIYBS platform. Far surpassing the capabilities of a standard SaaS underwriting solution, eDIYBS streamlines and enhances the quoting process for small and level-funded health plans, prioritizing the speed and flexibility of proposal generation. With the ability to quote 12 plans with four tiers in just minutes, eDIYBS drastically shortens the sales cycle, in turn positively disrupting the typical self-funded process for employers. eDIYBS's also empowers the user to choose plan return options, network, plan designs, and ancillary coverage options to plans.

eDIYBS extends a range of ancillary coverage options provided by ManhattanLife, including Critical Illness and Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and GAP Coverage. This diverse selection allows clients to tailor their plans according to their specific needs while ensuring they receive comprehensive coverage at an affordable cost. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Contact Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer at [email protected]

About Adena Health

For more than 125 years, Adena Health has been providing comprehensive care to the nearly 400,000 people who call south central and southern Ohio home. Through the High-Performance Health Network partnership, Adena Health provides convenient, local access to its system of more than 40 locations and 400 primary and specialty care providers across the region.

"Adena Health has a long-standing commitment to ensuring access to comprehensive health care in the communities we serve. That commitment is evident through partnerships like the High-Performance Health Network, which will provide employers and their employees a cost-effective option for streamlined access and continuity of care from primary to advanced specialty care," said Jim McManus, Adena Health Chief Financial Officer.

About OSU Health Plan Solutions

The Ohio State University Health Plan Solutions provides network, wellness, and care management services to benefit the health and well-being of Ohioans and to promote cost-effective care. Through the High-Performance Health Network partnership, OSU Health Plan Solutions opens access to world-class, advanced tertiary care through providers from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one of the country's largest and most diverse academic medical centers.

About Aither Health

Aither Health (Aither) is a third-party administrator (TPA) based in Buffalo, New York. Aither is a full service TPA and offers a full suite of innovative products and services for self-funded employers.

