Health In Tech Unveils Full hitDavos 2026 Independent InsurTech Summit Agenda Featuring Global Leaders in Politics, AI, and Culture

STUART, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. ("Health In Tech") (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced the full agenda and program schedule for hitDavos 2026, its independent global InsurTech and leadership summit convening during World Economic Forum Week 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The event will bring together heads of state, senior policymakers, industry CEOs, and cultural leaders for a full day of dialogue focused on leadership, innovation, institutional evolution, and trust in complex global systems across healthcare, technology, and governance.

The hitDavos 2026 program features a curated series of moderated panels and fireside conversations designed to foster substantive discussion among global decision-makers on how technology, governance, and leadership intersect amid rising geopolitical, economic, and societal complexity. Topics include geopolitical cooperation, artificial intelligence adoption in regulated industries, humanitarian resilience, data rights and system reform, and the role of emerging technologies in driving measurable, real-world outcomes.

The summit reflects Health In Tech's growing role as a convenor at the intersection of insurance, technology, and institutional reform, reinforcing its long-term commitment to trust, transparency, and scalable infrastructure in highly regulated markets.

Agenda Highlights Include:

"The Presidents: Unity Creates Opportunity"

Featuring , exploring post-conflict governance, economic development, and international cooperation. "AI and Institutional Resistance: CEOs Driving Change in Legacy Sectors"

With , who leads the organization's digital transformation and global expansion, alongside senior industry leaders examining AI adoption, governance, and measurable impact. Humanitarian Leadership in a Disrupted World

With , discussing resilience, humanitarian response, and leadership amid climate disruption and conflict. Featured Fireside Chat with Kelsey Grammer

Emmy-winning actor, producer, and director, in conversation on leadership, cultural influence, and legacy across generations.

Additional sessions will explore humanitarian resilience, blockchain and data rights in healthcare, and the geopolitical forces shaping innovation and economic progress. The program will conclude with a forward-looking dialogue on peace, prosperity, and global cooperation, followed by a special announcement from Abraham House.

"hitDavos 2026 reflects our belief that meaningful progress in healthcare and insurance requires leaders from government, technology, and industry to engage in direct, substantive dialogue," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech. "As AI and blockchain increasingly reshape regulated sectors, the conversation must move beyond hype toward practical frameworks for trust, transparency, and real-world outcomes. By convening global political leadership, business innovators, and cultural voices in Davos, we are creating space for collaboration that advances responsible adoption of emerging technologies and strengthens the healthcare, insurance systems."

Health In Tech's presence at Davos underscores the company's commitment to advancing ethical, compliant, and outcome-driven AI within healthcare and insurance. Through initiatives such as AskTim, its AI-powered benefits counselor, and HITChain, an emerging framework for secure data validation and audit transparency, the company continues to focus on responsible innovation and institutional trust at scale.

Attendance and Media Access

Attendance at Health In Tech's Davos sessions will be open to World Economic Forum participants and invited guests. A detailed agenda, confirmed speaker lineup, and livestream registration will continue to be updated on the official event landing page. Each session will include audience Q&A and closing remarks, followed by a press photo opportunity.

A detailed agenda, speaker lineup, and registration request form are available at:

https://healthintech.com/davos-2026/

Event Overview

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CET

Location: Promenade 89, Davos Platz

Hosted by: Health In Tech Moderator: Dustin Plantholt, Chief AI & Marketing Officer

