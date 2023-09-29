Health In Tech, AMPS, and Drexi Host a Special Happy Hour Event at SIIA Conference

News provided by

Health In Tech

29 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

STUART, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is thrilled to announce a collaborative Happy Hour event with industry leaders AMPS and Drexi. This event, scheduled during the SIIA Conference, aims to provide a relaxed and informative environment for attendees.

The Happy Hour presents a unique opportunity for professionals to network and engage in dialogue that encompasses the rapidly evolving landscape of insurtech. Industry leaders, pioneers, and enthusiasts are all encouraged to attend and share insights that could influence the future direction of insurtech and related fields. Attendees can expect an array of unlimited drinks, delectable snacks, as well as the chance to converse with some of the most knowledgeable figures in the self-insurance and healthcare sectors.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Location: Meritage Fire Pit Patio, JW Marriott Resorts (onsite)

Connect with Health In Tech at SIIA

Health In Tech's leadership will attend this year's SIIA conference, including:

  • Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer
  • Julia Qian, Chief Financial Officer
  • Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer
  • Del Lockett, Chief Operating Officer

The Health In Tech team will be available at Booths #911 and #909 at the SIIA Conference. Attendees are encouraged to drop by or schedule meetings with the team by emailing [email protected].

For more information about Health In Tech, please visit HealthInTech.com or contact Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected].

For investor and media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS)

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment solutions serving self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, health plans, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing medical and pharmacy costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages its 15+ years of experience and data in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing. AMPS offers detailed analytics and transparency to provide clients with insights based on plan performance. Learn more at www.amps.com.

About Drexi

Drexi is a fully transparent Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) powered by AMPS, it provides self-funded plans true and verifiable savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. Drexi gives pass-thru pricing on prescriptions through a premier nationwide network of 65,000+ pharmacies. Learn more at https://drexi.com/welcome

SOURCE Health In Tech

Also from this source

Health In Tech Partners With Tall Tree Administrators to Extend Health Insurance Options for Small Businesses

Health In Tech's eDIYBS Takes Center Stage at SIIA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.