Health In Tech and AlphaTON Capital Sign Strategic Letter of Intent to Develop HITChain

an innovative blockchain- powered healthcare insurance claims processing platform built on The Open Network (TON).

STUART, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced the signing of a non-binding strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), a publicly traded digital asset treasury and blockchain infrastructure company, to jointly develop HITChain — a blockchain-enabled healthcare insurance claims processing platform built on The Open Network (TON).

HITChain is designed to address one of the largest pain points in U.S. healthcare: claims processing inefficiency, fraud, and opacity. By combining Health In Tech's insurance expertise with AlphaTON's blockchain infrastructure and security protocols, HITChain seeks to establish an immutable, transparent, and efficient claims ecosystem that reduces administrative costs, improves trust among stakeholders, and creates measurable value for employers, providers, brokers, and insurers.

Transformational Opportunity in a $4.5 Trillion Market

Healthcare claims administration in the U.S. consumes more than $300 billion annually in costs, delays, and disputes. HITChain directly targets this inefficiency by applying decentralized, verifiable technology to an industry historically resistant to innovation.

"This LOI is more than a technology collaboration — it's a convergence of insurance domain expertise and blockchain innovation at a significant scale," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "Claims processing for large employers and insurers can take months and cost billions. HITChain is designed to compress that timeline, reduce errors, and create a transparent system of record. By aligning with AlphaTON and Brittany Kaiser's leadership in blockchain ethics and policy, we believe HITChain positions Health In Tech at the frontier of decentralized healthcare infrastructure — a market opportunity of enormous scale.".

"Blockchain is no longer just about cryptocurrency," added Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. "With Health In Tech's structured insurance data and our TON blockchain capabilities, we are seeking to build the foundation of a more transparent, efficient, and secure healthcare claims system. This collaboration is designed to directly address one of the largest inefficiencies in the current system."

Under the LOI, both companies will contribute distinct capabilities:

Health In Tech :

: Domain expertise in insurance and healthcare data standards



Established relationships with TPAs, brokers, and carriers



Proven go-to-market channels across the employer benefits ecosystem



Product and user-experience leadership in health applications

AlphaTON Capital :

: Blockchain development expertise on The Open Network (TON)



Smart contract architecture, auditing, and cybersecurity protocols



Stablecoin and digital asset integration for secure payments

and integration for secure payments

Capital investment and infrastructure scalability for enterprise deployment

Together, the two companies will oversee roadmap planning, regulatory alignment, security auditing, and long-term customer support to ensure institutional-grade reliability and compliance.

Use of Forward ‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About AlphaTON Capital

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "ATON" beginning on September 4, 2025.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

