Health In Tech and AlphaTON Capital to Unveil Blockchain Healthcare Vision at Web Summit Lisbon

Health in Tech and AlphaTON Capital Take Stage to Discuss HITChain, Innovative Claims Processing Platform Built on TON Blockchain

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced that three leaders seeking to shape the future of healthcare technology will take the stage at Web Summit this week to talk about a critical industry need: a better way to process insurance claims.

Tim Johnson, Founder & CEO of Health In Tech, Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, and Dr. Dustin Plantholt, Chief AI & Marketing Officer at Health In Tech, are presenting "Blockchain Rx" on Wednesday, November 12 at 11:35 AM on Stage 14. The session dives into how blockchain technology could bring faster payments, transparent data, and real trust to healthcare.

The conversation is timely. The two companies signed a non-binding Letter of Intent on September 30, 2025 to build HITChain together, a blockchain-enabled insurance claims processing platform on The Open Network (TON).

"Healthcare too often runs on outdated, paper-heavy systems. Blockchain lets information move faster, with accuracy and transparency built in," said Dr. Plantholt. "When everyone—from providers to patients—can trust the data, the entire experience improves."

The problem HITChain seeks to tackle is one everyone in healthcare knows too well. Claims can get delayed. Processes often stay opaque. Data lives in silos. It's been that way for decades, and it affects millions of people.

"We're not working to build this because blockchain is trendy," said Johnson. "We're building it because claims take too long, people don't trust the process, and patients suffer for it. That's the problem we're seeking to fix."

The TON blockchain provides the speed, security, and scalability healthcare demands. The platform is designed to handle the complexity of modern healthcare while making the entire process radically more transparent and efficient.

Web Summit attendees can join the discussion and see how this technology might reshape healthcare administration from the ground up.

Event Details:

What: Blockchain Rx Panel Discussion

When: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 11:35 AM

Where: Stage 14, Web Summit, Lisbon, Portugal

Speakers: Tim Johnson, Brittany Kaiser, Dr. Dustin Plantholt

Use of Forward ‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

