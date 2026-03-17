Health In Tech and Amazon Web Service Advanced Tier Service Partner Ciklum Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of AI-Driven InsurTech Platform

STUART, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (the "Company" or "Health In Tech") (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Ciklum, a global AI-powered experience engineering and software development firm, to enhance the Company's AI-driven InsurTech platform. The HIT's platform operates as an integrated self-funded stop-loss health insurance marketplace serving more than 800 insurance brokers, third party administrators (TPAs), managing general underwriters (MGUs) and carriers in 40 states.

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Ciklum's collaboration will optimize the platform's administrative, sales, and analytics capabilities. This initiative will expand both front- and back-end functionality to create an integrated technology environment—from AI-driven bindable quotes to AI-enabled financial reporting and analytics—while streamlining data infrastructure and reporting processes which all hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Ciklum, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, provides enterprise-grade software engineering services to Fortune 500 companies and high-growth technology organizations worldwide. Through this collaboration, Health In Tech expects to leverage Ciklum's deep technical expertise in AWS architecture, data engineering, and AI-driven software development to accelerate platform innovation and scalability.

The Company anticipates successful implementation of these enhancements will deliver expected benefits including:

Enhanced platform capabilities and administrative functions , enabling service partners to more efficiently support existing clients while potentially expanding into larger employer markets

, enabling service partners to more efficiently support existing clients while potentially expanding into larger employer markets Improved integration of front- and back-end workflows , consolidating quoting, underwriting, administration, and analytics into a unified platform with the goal of increasing usability and adoption

, consolidating quoting, underwriting, administration, and analytics into a unified platform with the goal of increasing usability and adoption Advanced data, operational reporting capabilities, which aims to deliver deeper insights and improved decision-making for brokers, TPAs, MGUs, carriers, and employer clients

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech, commented, "Health in Tech was founded on the belief that self-funded stop-loss insurance should be simple, streamlined, and widely available. Consistent with our commitment to continuous improvement, we are thrilled to partner with Ciklum, a premier technical and software development company that possesses a full range of capabilities and expertise on our cloud platform, AWS. In addition to achieving AWS Advanced Tier Service partner status, Ciklum has accumulated deep domain experience across healthcare and health insurance and stands out through its AI-powered approach to experience engineering. Together, we are building integrated solutions designed to eliminate fragmented workflows and multiple system dependencies, improving the user experience for brokers, administrators, MGU and carrier partners. This collaboration reflects the strategic technology investments we are making today with the goal of supporting greater platform adoption, stronger customer retention, and long-term revenue growth."

"Health in Tech is redefining how self-funded stop-loss insurance is delivered, bringing simplicity, transparency, and scalability to a complex ecosystem," said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum. "At Ciklum, we are excited to partner with innovators that use technology to reshape industries. By combining Health in Tech's vision with our deep healthcare expertise, cloud-native engineering on AWS, and our Prodigy AI framework, we are building solutions that unify fragmented systems and deliver breakthrough improvements in operational efficiency.

This partnership will leverage our years of experience and track record in delivering scalable AI-native platforms for leading enterprises, and we look forward to driving innovation and long-term impact for Health In Tech's customers and partners."

About Ciklum

Ciklum (www.ciklum.com) is a global experience engineering firm that stands at the forefront of innovation, blending next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge AI. It revolutionizes the way people live by developing groundbreaking technologies that reimagine, reshape, and redefine the future. For more than two decades, Ciklum has been a trusted partner to both global enterprises and digital disruptors, spearheading the creation of digital solutions that not only tackle complex corporate challenges but also propel businesses toward accelerated growth and success. Ciklum has a vast global team of over 4,000 highly skilled engineers, experience design specialists, product owners and consultants.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter (MGUs) and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Health In Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law

Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]

The Equity Group



Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

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Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

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SOURCE Health In Tech Inc.