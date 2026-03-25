Health In Tech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Full year 2025 Revenues of $33.3 million, up 71% YoY

of $33.3 million, Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, up 81% YoY

STUART, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or "Company"), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2025 and Fourth Quarter of 2025:

Revenues. Full year 2025 revenues were $33.3 million, up 71% year over year ("YoY"). Q4 revenues were $7.5 million, up 53% YoY.

Full year 2025 revenues were $33.3 million, up 71% year over year ("YoY"). Q4 revenues were $7.5 million, up 53% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA. Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million, up 81% YoY, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million compared to prior year Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million.

Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million, up 81% YoY, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million compared to prior year Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million. Net Income. Full year 2025 net income was $1.3 million, up 91% YoY, Q4 net loss of $0.3 million compared to prior year Q4 net loss of $0.1 million.

Full year 2025 net income was $1.3 million, up 91% YoY, Q4 net loss of $0.3 million compared to prior year Q4 net loss of $0.1 million. Billed Enrolled Employees. The number of billed enrolled employees (EEs) was 22,515 as of December 31, 2025, up 23% YoY.

The number of billed enrolled employees (EEs) was 22,515 as of December 31, 2025, up 23% YoY. Distribution. The number of Brokers, Third-party Administrator ("TPAs") and Agencies expanded to 858 partners as of December 31, 2025, up 34% YoY.

The number of Brokers, Third-party Administrator ("TPAs") and Agencies expanded to 858 partners as of December 31, 2025, up 34% YoY. Cash. Cash balance was $7.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

Revenue Outlook

Health In Tech expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 35% to 50%. This outlook is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including continued strong demand for the Company's AI-enabled underwriting marketplace across the self-funded health insurance segment and successful deployment of new features. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in Health In Tech's filings with the SEC.

The Company expects continued growth driven by expanding engagement across its distribution network and the full deployment of new features launched in January 2026. Unlike the traditional insurance industry, where new product and service implementations typically require one to two years, Health In Tech's AI-driven platform enables new capabilities to be developed and deployed within approximately one to two quarters. This accelerated development cycle provides a meaningful competitive advantage, allowing the Company to respond quickly to broker and client demand, continuously enhance its marketplace offerings, and scale its technology platform more efficiently than traditional market participants.

CEO Commentary

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech, commented, "2025 was a defining year of disciplined execution and measurable platform scale for Health In Tech. We strengthened our AI-enabled underwriting marketplace, expanded carrier, broker, and TPA integrations, and further automated core insurance workflows to drive efficiency and margin scalability. We extended underwriting capabilities into larger employer segments and continued enhancing our technology architecture to support enterprise-level throughput across the approximately $300 billion U.S. claims administration market. Most importantly, we translated operational progress into financial performance, delivering 71% year-over-year revenue growth."

Mr. Johnson continued, "As we enter 2026, our focus is on advancing a fully integrated marketplace model that expands beyond underwriting to include additional services such as claims administration and administrative cost-containment solutions. Building on years of assembling specialized healthcare vendors and service providers essential to self-funded plans, we enhanced our platform in January 2026 to offer more than 100 pre-configured, customized stop-loss programs tailored at the broker-agency level. This structured program architecture enables agencies to align standardized offerings with target employer segments, empowering brokers to deliver execution-ready solutions with greater speed, consistency, and operational efficiency. The result is shorter sales cycles, improved conversion visibility, and scalable distribution leverage, while maintaining the flexibility to customize for employer-specific needs.

"In the first half of 2026, we expect to complete market testing of our Three-Year Rate stabilization program, designed to provide cost stability and predictability for eligible employer groups. We also plan to initiate beta testing of a new data-driven solution that integrates physiological data and claims data to generate actionable value insights. Together, these initiatives reflect our strategy of layering incremental, high-value services onto an already commercialized and scalable platform to drive durable growth and increasing operating leverage."

Key Developments in Q1 2026

Engaged Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner Ciklum to accelerate development of Health In Tech's AI-Driven InsurTech platform.

Appointed former SAP and IBM executive Sri Rajagopalan as Chief Technology Officer to advance AI-driven Enterprise-Grade platform growth.

Appointed five-time founder Zain Hasan as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate revenue growth and scale distribution.

Introduced 100+ pre-configured stop-loss self-funded healthcare plans for employers, streamlining the renewal process and reducing cycle times.

Hosted the inaugural independent hitDavos InsurTech Summit during World Economic Forum Week 2026, driving brand visibility and global leadership engagement across the government, technology, healthcare, and finance sectors.

Conference Call Details

Health In Tech will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on March 25, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial 1-888-346-8982 or 1-412-902-4272 (for international participants).

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of Health In Tech's website at https://healthintech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into operational performance and to facilitate comparison with other companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or other GAAP measures. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter (MGUs) and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues





















Revenues from underwriting modeling

(ICE)

$1,032,381

$1,697,080

$6,864,545

$6,649,271





Revenues from fees

6,476,204

3,207,484

26,462,966

12,841,635





SMR

6,476,204

2,470,284

26,462,966

9,849,300





HI Card

-

737,200

-

2,992,335





Total revenues

7,508,585

4,904,564

33,327,511

19,490,906





Cost of revenues

3,379,942

1,107,173

12,389,783

4,051,439





Gross profit

4,128,643

3,797,391

20,937,728

15,439,467





Operating expenses





















Sales and marketing expenses

906,206

632,060

4,185,766

3,158,257





General and administrative expenses

3,180,137

2,848,014

13,654,262

8,477,407





Research and development expenses

213,113

633,653

1,569,262

2,813,899





Total operating expenses

4,299,456

4,113,727

19,409,290

14,449,563





Other income (expense):





















Interest income

104,659

28,774

409,922

122,885





Interest expenses

-

-

-

(495,000)





Other income

-

114,055

118,399

271,211





Other expense

(377,587)

62,759

(382,587)

-





Total other income (expense), net

(272,928)

205,588

145,734

(100,904)





Income (loss) before income tax

expense

$(443,741)

$(110,748)

$1,674,172

$889,000





Provision for income taxes

141,184

(33,404)

(395,330)

(218,523)





Net income (loss)

$(302,557)

$(144,152)

$1,278,842

$670,477





Net income per share





















Basic

$(0.01)

$(0.00)

$0.02

$0.01





Diluted

$(0.01)

$(0.00)

$0.02

$0.01





Weighted average common stocks

outstanding





















Basic

56,908,999

52,047,723

55,843,821

51,839,329





Diluted

58,635,562

54,662,931

57,742,798

53,662,677







Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$7,669,754

$7,849,248



Accounts receivable, net

756,288

1,647,103



Loans receivable, net

815,995

-



Other receivables, net

3,467,814

500,252



Deferred offering costs

170,977

-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,280,148

787,161



Total current assets

16,160,976

10,783,764



Non-current assets











Software

6,530,894

3,962,461



Loans receivable, net

-

815,995



Operating lease - right of use assets

139,940

206,269



Long-term prepaid expenses

258,151

-



Total non-current assets

6,928,985

4,984,725



Total assets

$23,089,961

$15,768,489



Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$4,188,811

$1,858,840



Income taxes payable

-

205,253



Operating lease liabilities - current

76,195

66,881



Other current liability

891,598

-



Total current liabilities

5,156,604

2,130,974



Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liabilities

757,675

328,676



Operating lease liabilities - non-current

63,617

139,811



Total non-current liabilities

821,292

468,487



Total liabilities

5,977,896

2,599,461



Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common

stock 150,000,000 shares authorized 46,006,000 and

42,914,870 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively

46,006

42,915



Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common

stock 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,700,000

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

11,700

11,700



Additional paid-in capital

11,834,121

9,173,017



Retained earnings

5,220,238

3,941,396



Total stockholders' equity

17,112,065

13,169,028



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$23,089,961

$15,768,489





Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income

$1,278,842

$670,477

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:









Bad debt expense (recovery)

(16,234)

1,878

Amortization expense

900,577

541,141

Provision for refund liability

3,891,598

-

Provision for credit losses on other receivables

377,587

-

Deferred tax expenses (benefits)

428,999

(93,304)

Amortization of debt discount

-

495,000

Interest income

(64,000)

(63,996)

Stock-based compensation expense

1,570,419

468,489

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

907,049

586,685

Other receivables

(3,345,149)

1,180,848

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,948,184)

(514,242)

Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net

(551)

1,889

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,358,113

(851,963)

Income taxes payable

(205,253)

(246,693)

Other current liabilities

(3,000,000)

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,133,813

2,176,209

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Development of software

(3,189,921)

(900,755)

Interest received from loans receivable

64,000

64,000

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,125,921)

(836,755)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with

initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and

commissions

-

8,214,000

Proceeds from stock option exercises

23,430

-

Payments of deferred offering costs

(210,816)

(1,975,556)

Repayments of notes payable

-

(2,145,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(187,386)

4,093,444

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(179,494)

5,432,898

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

7,849,248

2,416,350

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

7,669,754

7,849,248

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest

$-

$-

Cash paid for income taxes

$830,726

$558,521

Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:









Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts

payable and accrued expenses

$-

$39,839

Accrued development of software included in accounts

payable and accrued expenses

$38,363

$50,000

Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-

in capital upon initial public offering

$-

$2,277,164

Stock-based compensation capitalized for software

development

$290,726

$-



Health In Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP (Net Income) to Non-GAAP Financial Measure (Adjusted EBITDA)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

(302,557)

(144,152)

1,278,842

670,477 Interest (income) expenses

(104,659)

(28,774)

(409,922)

372,115 Amortization expense

410,630

135,983

900,577

541,141 Income tax expense

(141,184)

33,404

395,330

218,523 Stock-based compensation expense

76,733

468,489

1,570,419

468,489 Provision for credit losses on other

receivables

377,587

-

377,587

- Total net adjustments

619,107

609,102

2,833,991

1,600,268

















Adjusted EBITDA

316,550

464,950

4,112,833

2,270,745

Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

[email protected]

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech Inc.