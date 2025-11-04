Health In Tech Announces New Davos 2026 Panel: "First Ladies: Backing Women Who Build" Featuring Cherie Blair CBE, KC

STUART, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced an expansion of its agenda for the Independent InsurTech Summit to be held during World Economic Forum Week 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

Following the previously announced CEO panel, "AI and Institutional Resistance: CEOs Driving Change in Legacy Sectors," Health In Tech will host a second session titled "First Ladies: Backing Women Who Build." The panel will spotlight global leaders advancing women's entrepreneurship, leadership, and access to capital across industries, exploring how innovation, education, and technology can close gender gaps in business creation and economic opportunity.

Cherie Blair CBE, KC, Founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and Co-Founder and Chair of Omnia Strategy LLP, will join as a featured speaker. A leading King's Counsel with over 35 years of experience, Blair has dedicated her career to promoting equality, access to justice, and women's economic empowerment. Through the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, she has helped thousands of women in low- and middle-income countries start, sustain, and grow successful businesses. She was awarded a CBE in the 2013 New Year's Honours List for services to women's issues and to charities in the UK and overseas.

"Cherie Blair's voice and vision represent the very essence of inclusive innovation," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "Her leadership in empowering women entrepreneurs reflects Health In Tech's ongoing commitment to advancing inclusive and responsible innovation."

Health In Tech's presence at Davos underscores the company's ongoing commitment to advancing ethical, compliant, and outcome-driven AI within the health and insurance sectors. The company's initiatives, including AskTim, its AI benefits counselor, and HITChain, an emerging framework for secure data validation and audit transparency, reflect its focus on responsible innovation across the industry.

Attendance at Health In Tech's Davos sessions will be open to World Economic Forum participants and invited guests. A detailed agenda, speaker lineup, and livestream registration will be shared on the company's official event landing page as programming continues to develop. Each session will feature audience Q&A and closing remarks, followed by a press photo opportunity.

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. CET

Location: Promenade 89, Davos Platz

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women works to create a future where women everywhere enjoy equal economic opportunities so they can thrive. Together with partners, we support women around the world to start, sustain and grow successful businesses; and we advocate for fairer business environments so women are not constrained by gendered barriers.

