Health In Tech Collaborates with Benefit Re to Launch Over 100 Customized Stop-Loss Self-Funded Healthcare Plans for Employers

Delivers greater program choice for brokers, while offering cost containment service and faster claims processing

STUART, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. ("Health in Tech") (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled Insurtech platform company, today announced a significant expansion of its stop-loss self-funded healthcare plan offerings. The expansion enhances broker agencies' ability to efficiently present, sell, and deploy healthcare solutions for employers of all sizes, while improving speed-to-market and scalability across the Company's distribution network.

In connection with this expansion, Health In Tech also announced a strategic collaboration with Benefit Re, a fast-growing insurance carrier providing both healthcare and property & casualty insurance.

Over 100 Customized Stop-Loss Programs available for the Broker Agency

Building on years of assembling specialized healthcare vendors and service providers essential to self-funded healthcare plans, Health In Tech has enhanced its platform to deliver more than 100 pre-configured, customized stop-loss healthcare programs, tailored at the broker-agency level.

Under this model, broker agencies can select standardized program structures aligned with their target employer segments, enabling individual brokers within each agency to present consistent, execution-ready solutions with greater speed, confidence, and operational efficiency. This approach supports standardized offerings, shorter sales cycles, and scalable distribution—while preserving the flexibility to further customize plans when employer-specific requirements arise.

Strategic Collaboration with Benefit Re

As part of this initiative, Health In Tech has entered into a strategic collaboration with Benefit Re, a high-performing insurance carrier recognized for its disciplined underwriting, advanced analytics, and cost-containment capabilities. Benefit Re's integrated cost-management programs and accelerated claims processes have delivered an 85% employer retention rate over a three-year period, demonstrating strong alignment between pricing discipline, risk management, and long-term employer outcomes.

Benefit Re also brings extensive experience partnering with A-rated carriers and operating robust underwriting and service programs that help employers reduce healthcare costs while maintaining plan quality and service reliability.

"We are excited to launch more than 100 customized stop-loss healthcare plans in collaboration with Benefit Re," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "These programs expand meaningful choice for employers while providing proven tools to manage rising healthcare costs. Our AI-backed platform enables rapid execution of Benefit Re's underwriting criteria and accelerates deployment of cost-containment, faster claims processing programs. Partnering with retention-driven carriers with strong performance records is critical in today's cost-pressured healthcare environment. Importantly, this collaboration also creates future opportunities to expand into property & casualty offerings for our business customers."

"Health In Tech is a powerful AI-driven marketplace that reduces sales cycles by nearly 90%," said William McClure, CEO of Benefit Re. "In just a few weeks, Health In Tech configured multiple tailored programs that seamlessly embed our underwriting framework and cost-containment services. The speed to market and execution capability are exceptional."

By expanding its healthcare plan offerings and partnering with execution-aligned carriers, Health In Tech continues to enhance speed-to-purchase, deepen broker and agency relationships, help employers better manage healthcare costs, and support scalable, capital-efficient, long-term growth across the self-funded healthcare market.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About Benefit Re

Benefit Re is a multi-million-dollar, rapidly growing insurance company founded in 2020, serving employer groups across the healthcare and property & casualty insurance markets. The company has extensive experience partnering with well-established, highly rated insurance carriers and brings a disciplined, data-driven approach to underwriting. Benefit Re's integrated analytics and cost-containment solutions have contributed to an employer retention rate of approximately 85% over a three-year period, reflecting strong alignment between pricing discipline, risk management, and long-term client outcomes.

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech