Health In Tech Partners with NovaNet and Tall Tree to Host Webinar on the Latest Strategies for Personalizing Client Health Coverage

The panel of experts will present the Zoom webinar to Tennessee Brokers as a Guide to Cost-Effective Health Coverage Options for their Clients

STUART, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and reimagines self-funded health plans, today announced that the Company is going to host a free Zoom webinar titled: "Enhancing Client Satisfaction with Flexibility and Lower Out-of-Pocket Costs: A Tennessee Broker's Guide to Cost-Effective Health Coverage Option." The webinar will present leading strategies, opportunities, and solutions designed to provide clients with genuinely flexible coverage. Featured solutions include Health In Tech's SaaS quoting platform, eDIYBS (the enhanced Do It Yourself Benefit System), NovaNet's network of providers, and Tall Tree's administrative and reporting Solutions.

The Tennessee-focused webinar will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:00 am CDT. It will be led by key industry experts, including Walker O'Connel, Sales Director at Health In Tech; Jordan Morgan, President of NovaNet; Devin Lockett, Sales Executive at Health In Tech, and Mark Selman, Chief Revenue Officer at Tall Tree Administrators.

A diverse audience of healthcare and insurtech brokers, as well as critical stakeholders leading businesses throughout Tennessee, will be in attendance.

eDIYBS Redefines Personalized Quoting with SaaS Capabilities and Ancillary Coverage

At the forefront of the webinar conversation on personalized health coverage is eDIYBS, which empowers brokers to quote with unmatched flexibility and speed. Targeting small level-funded and self-funded groups that traditionally have limited access to customized coverage, eDIYBS fosters efficient collaboration between clients and brokers. Additionally, eDIYBS accelerates brokers' sales cycles, offering customized plan return options, network selection, plan designs, and more through Health In Tech's Ancillary Coverage options.

In partnership with ManhattanLife, Health In Tech's Ancillary Coverage suite offered through eDIYBS includes Critical Illness and Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and GAP Coverage. Across this versatile selection of add-on benefits, self-funded groups can power on more personalization and savings than ever before.

"One of the key ways brokers can stand out in today's self-funding industry among smaller groups is through personalization," said Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer at Health In Tech. "In our September 5th webinar, we are excited to demonstrate how our partnership with NovaNet and Tall Tree enables Tennessee brokers with endless customization for their clients' coverage and their overall business success."

"We are excited to partner with Health In Tech and Tall Tree to bring a very competitive and high-quality group health offering to the brokers of Tennessee", states Jordan Morgan, President of NovaNet, Inc.

"Tall Tree Administrators is pleased to collaborate with Health In Tech to provide innovative health plan solutions and administrative support to groups located throughout the country," said Mark Selman, Chief Revenue Officer at Tall Tree Administrators. "At Tall Tree we strive to empower the broker community with the tools to empower their clients."

Connect with Health In Tech during the Webinar

Attendees are encouraged to submit personal questions for the panel of experts to answer during the online seminar Q&A. To submit questions, visit the webinar page here.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com. For more information about Health In Tech, please visit healthintech.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Nova Net

NovaNet is a preferred provider organization (PPO) that delivers network coverage with a distinct perspective: it is not owned by physicians, hospitals, or insurance carriers. This allows NovaNet to creatively collaborate with clients to deliver the most effective products and services for members. NovaNet was founded in 1994 to participate in the rapid evolution of healthcare, moving from traditional fee-for-service to a managed care environment.

About Tall Tree Administrators

Tall Tree Administrators is a privately owned third-party administrator specializing in self-funded medical and dental plans. It offers medical and dental claims administration, stop-loss placement, cafeteria plans, FSA, HRA, HAS, COBRA, and HIPAA administration. Tall Tree's innovative "can do" approach to customer service is supported by state-of-the-art, web-based technology systems that are dynamic and adaptable to the needs of our brokers and their customers.

