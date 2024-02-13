Health In Tech Takes eDIYBS to the 2024 HCAA Executive Forum

Health In Tech

13 Feb, 2024

Health In Tech leadership to connect with health industry leaders about the cutting-edge eDIYBS quoting platform.

STUART, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is attending the 2024 Health Care Administrators Association ("HCAA") Executive Forum to promote the industry-leading quoting power of the company's propriety SaaS platform, the Enhanced Do It Yourself Benefits System (eDIYBS).

Hosted at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, from February 19-21, 2024, the HCAA 2024 Executive Forum connects leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from hundreds of businesses across the healthcare, insuretech, and software industries.

Disruptive Quoting Power & Personalized Ancillary Coverage with eDIYBS

Health In Tech reinvents the way brokers, groups, and TPAs approach self-funding with the eDIYBS platform. Far surpassing the capabilities of a standard SaaS underwriting solution, eDIYBS streamlines and enhances the quoting process for small and level-funded health plans, prioritizing the speed and flexibility of proposal generation. With the ability to quote 12 plans with four tiers in just two minutes, eDIYBS drastically shortens the sales cycle, in turn positively disrupting the typical self-funded process for employers. eDIYBS's also empowers the user to choose plan return options, network, plan designs, and ancillary coverage options to plans.

eDIYBS extends a range of ancillary coverage options provided by ManhattanLife, including Critical Illness and Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and GAP Coverage. This diverse selection allows clients to tailor their plans according to their specific needs while ensuring they receive comprehensive coverage at an affordable cost.

"Heading into 2024, affordability and flexibility remain paramount for our clients. At Health In Tech, we address these needs with the eDIYBS platform's customizable plan designs and add-on options," said Health In Tech CEO, Tim Johnson. "At the HCAA Executive Forum, our team is eager to share how eDIYBS exceeds clients' expectations in its quoting capabilities and proposal speed."

Connect with Health In Tech at the HCAA Executive Forum

Health In Tech leaders Tim Johnson, CEO, and Glen Hillyer, CGO, will be attending the HCAA 2024 Executive Forum, to further discuss how eDIYBS can reinvent self-funding for clients. To learn more about how Health In Tech and eDIYBS can "Power on Your Health Plan", contact the team here.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com.

For more information about Health In Tech, please visit HealthInTech.com or contact Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer, here.

SOURCE Health In Tech

