Health In Tech to Attend the 2025 HCAA Executive Forum with Self-Funding Solutions

Leadership Team to Connect with Health Industry Leaders

to Discuss Quoting Efficiency and Customizable Coverage

STUART, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is attending the 2025 Health Care Administrators Association ("HCAA") Executive Forum to promote an industry-leading quoting power of the company's proprietary SaaS platform, the Enhanced Do It Yourself Benefits System (eDIYBS).

Hosted at the Bellagio in Las Vegas from February 10-12, 2025, the HCAA 2025 Executive Forum connects leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from hundreds of businesses across the healthcare, Insurtech insurance, and software industries.

"Heading into 2025, affordability and flexibility remain paramount for us and our clients," said Health In Tech CEO Tim Johnson. "HCAA is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and potential partners to share how eDIYBS can provide those solutions for self-funded health plans."

About eDIYBS: Streamlining Self-Funding and Customizing Ancillary Coverage

Health In Tech streamlines how brokers, groups, and TPAs approach self-funding with its eDIYBS platform. eDIYBS seeks to improve the quoting process for small and level-funded plans, and to make it more efficient and adaptable, focusing on flexibility in proposal generation efficiency. The SaaS platform allows users to quote 12 plans with four tiers while customizing their plan return options and selecting networks and plan designs, typically in just a few minutes.

A range of ancillary coverage options ManhattanLife provides are also accessible through the quoting platform. Options include Critical Illness and Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and GAP Coverage. This diverse selection allows clients to tailor their plans according to their specific needs while helping to provide comprehensive coverage at an affordable cost.

Connect with Health In Tech at the HCAA Executive Forum

Health In Tech leaders Glen Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer; Del Lockett, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Kurtenbach, Senior Vice President of Operations, will attend the HCAA 2025 Executive Forum to discuss further how eDIYBS can simplify self-funding for clients.

Contact the team here to learn more about how Health In Tech and eDIYBS can enhance your health plan options.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the adoption and performance of Health In Tech's proprietary solutions, evolving market demands, and outcomes from industry engagements, that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

