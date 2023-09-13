Health In Tech's eDIYBS Takes Center Stage at SIIA

News provided by

Health In Tech

13 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Health In Tech to showcase how quickly it's eDIYBS technology can quote groups at this year's SIIA National Conference.

STUART, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is gearing up to showcase its cutting-edge technology platform, eDIYBS, at the upcoming SIIA National Conference slated for October 8-10, 2023, at the prestigious JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona. This annual event is organized by SIIA, a member-based association committed to championing companies in the self-insurance and captive insurance sectors. SIIA provides its members with invaluable educational tools, resources, and networking opportunities, making it a gathering point for industry leaders.

Empowering Clients with the lighting speed of eDIYBS + Enhanced ancillary coverage

Health In Tech's innovative product suite empowers its clients to streamline and expand their businesses efficiently. A standout feature in this suite is eDIYBS (Enhanced Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), a self-funding underwriting technology solution that revolutionizes group quoting. Within an impressive 2-minute turnaround time, eDIYBS generates a comprehensive firm proposal quote featuring 12 plans and four tiers. Its distinguishing feature is the unparalleled control it grants users over underwriting guidelines, network discounts, and personalized plan designs.

eDIYBS has been further enriched by the introduction of Health In Tech's new ancillary coverage options. In partnership with ManhattanLife, users can now quote Critical Illness & Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and Gap coverage. These added layers of coverage are available for fast quoting through eDIYBS, offering more robust plans that address clients' unique and critical pain points.

Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health In Tech, emphasized the importance of time in today's fast-paced business landscape: "We understand that time is money. With eDIYBS, our clients gain the power to craft and fine-tune proposals that align with their needs—no waiting required. We are thrilled to demonstrate the lightning speed of eDIYBS at this year's SIIA conference and show our clients how to stand out from the competition with our recently added ancillary health coverage options."

Keith Vohwinkel, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, echoed this sentiment: "We are steadfast in our dedication to provide innovative solutions. Our eDIYBS solution exemplifies this commitment. I eagerly anticipate sharing more about it at SIIA."

SIIA offers a unique opportunity for its members to learn from industry leaders and forge valuable connections. Daran Wyckoff, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, emphasized the event's diverse expertise: "SIIA brings together experts from all corners of the industry. It's a chance to connect with and learn from the most influential figures in the market."

Mike Masters, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, added, "I'm excited about connecting with fellow industry leaders and staying updated on the latest news and trends. We also invite all conference attendees to visit our booths, #911 and #909, for a complimentary bag of freshly popped popcorn and to discover how eDIYBS grants complete autonomy in designing underwriting strategies."

Connect with Health In Tech at SIIA

Health In Tech's leadership will attend this year's SIIA conference, including:

  • Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer
  • Keith Vohwinkel, Senior Vice President of Sales
  • Daran Wyckoff, Senior Vice President of Sales
  • Mike Masters, Senior Vice President of Sales

The Health In Tech team will be available at Booths #911 and #909. Attendees are encouraged to drop by or schedule meetings with the team by emailing [email protected]

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com.

For more information about Health In Tech, please visit HealthInTech.com or contact Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected].

SOURCE Health In Tech

Also from this source

Health In Tech Introduces New Ancillary Products to Expand Healthcare Solutions

Health In Tech Partners with Health Direct Partners to provide self-funded employer groups with full plan transparency, savings, and improved employee health.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.