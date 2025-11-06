Health Insurance Open Enrollment: Most Americans are Satisfied with Coverage, But 73% Delay Care Due to Costs

Survey identifies confusion over coverage for GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, interest in AI to support enrollment, and support for ICHRA-style coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading health insurance marketplace, today released new survey findings revealing that while 88% of Americans are satisfied with their health insurance, nearly half (49%) rate the overall U.S. health insurance system a "C" or lower. Additionally, 73% say they have delayed or skipped medical care due to out-of-pocket costs.

Key findings from the survey of more than 1,500 Americans:

On coverage for GLP-1 drugs

55% of Americans mistakenly believe that GLP-1 drugs are covered for weight loss by most health insurance plans.

drugs are covered for weight loss by most health insurance plans. 72% of Americans would be interested in taking a GLP-1 drug for weight loss if it were covered by their insurance company; among these, 36% would willingly pay at least $500 extra per month.

On using artificial intelligence (AI) for insurance enrollment

71% of Americans would be interested in working with an AI agent when shopping for health insurance if it provides them with more efficient help.

On employer-based coverage

68% of people with employer-based coverage like the idea of employers offering stipends for them to shop for health plans on their own in the ACA market, mirroring the approach currently available through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA).

88% of people with an employer-based plan wish they could bring their health insurance with them when they change jobs.

"Americans report mixed feelings about the health insurance system," said Derrick Duke, CEO of eHealth. "While many are satisfied with their coverage, affordability remains a major concern. With tens of millions navigating open enrollment for 2026, it's critical that consumers understand their options. Doing so can help them save time, potentially reduce costs, and ensure access to quality care."

