Health Insurers No Longer Required to Cover COVID-19 Tests

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 12, 2023, public and private health insurers are no longer required to cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing (including over-the-counter tests) at no cost to consumers, according to a blog post from the United States Department of Labor. As a result, consumers may be required to pay all or part of the cost of COVID-19 tests and vaccines depending on individual's health plan policies.

A patient prepares for a COVID-19 test at Progressive Diagnostics' Patient Service Center in Shelton, CT.

"Regardless of these changes, our priority has always been and will continue to be to provide quality affordable care for the people and communities we serve," said Curt Kuliga, CEO and founder of Progressive Diagnostics. "When it comes to respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu, RSV and even the common cold or allergies, the symptoms can be very similar. When you don't feel well, you want reliable and fast test results so you can make decisions about your health. The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency doesn't change that."

"Our industry leading turn-around times and the dependability of our test results continue to be extremely valuable to patients and healthcare providers," Kuliga continued. "When symptoms occur, we'll help you get the results you need. Simply call your healthcare provider and request a test from Progressive Diagnostics or visit one of our patient service centers. If you don't have a provider, use our convenient telehealth service to speak to a health professional."

Kuliga acknowledged there will likely be confusion and frustration caused by these policy changes. "People will be concerned about out-of-pocket costs. We will work with every patient to help them get the test they need either through health insurance or, for qualifying patients, through our PD Cares financial assistance program."

For more information, email [email protected].

Progressive Diagnostics is an integrated medical management and clinical analytics laboratory, specializing in providing support for complex medical management for pain management, addiction medicine, mental health, and primary care providers and their patients. Founded in 2014, Progressive Diagnostics integrates clinical laboratory services with medical management and clinical informatics to help physicians achieve value-based care and population health goals. Progressive Diagnostics offers toxicology, blood and respiratory tests. Progressive Diagnostics is part of the Progressive Group of companies that includes the Progressive Institute and Progressive Health Dynamics.

