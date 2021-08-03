Health iPASS, A Sphere Company, to Debut Self-Scheduling Tool at HIMSS 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments and security software, announced today the launch of a new self-scheduling tool called Book My Doc available with the Health iPASS revenue cycle management and patient engagement platform. HIMSS21 attendees can preview Book My Doc at Sphere Booth 4071.

Book My Doc extends the set of the offerings of the Health iPASS platform, which now simplifies every step of the patient journey from scheduling appointments, to digital patient intake, through final payment.

Book My Doc allows healthcare providers to quickly link from their website to the intuitive self-scheduling tool. Once the patient has begun the scheduling process, they are matched with a provider based on insurance type, specialty, and reason for visit. Practice staff can easily set up providers and pre-loaded screeners with just a few clicks, as well as view and manage all appointments from one screen.

"The addition of Book My Doc to the Health iPASS platform allows us to provide a one-stop shop to our clients. We are very proud to deliver an end-to-end tool that simplifies so many processes for patients and providers," remarked Rajesh Voddiraju, Group President at Health iPASS, Inc. "This newest piece of the patient engagement puzzle is an enormous value-add for our clients and prospects."

Book My Doc is available now to both new and existing Health iPASS clients, either as a stand-alone solution or as part of the existing Health iPASS platform. Book My Doc will be formally launched at the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Conference August 9-13 in Las Vegas.

Find more details about Book My Doc and Sphere's other end-to-end patient payments solutions on display at HIMSS21 here.

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare and non-profit sectors. While Sphere was founded in 2017, we offer strategic benefits to our partners and customers of three businesses that have been established for over 20 years.

Sphere is trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by being highly integrated into our clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments suite helps organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 5,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada.

Our sub brands include:

TrustCommerce, the leading healthcare gateway and merchant processing provider with native EHR integrations at large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and acute care facilities.

Health iPASS, a fully integrated suite of patient engagement software solutions to streamline the patient experience while driving patient payment yield.

Qgiv, a leading digital fundraising platform offering nonprofits a platform designed to increase online donations and payments.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company. We are a passionate, innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

