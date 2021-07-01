Health Management Associates Acquires Edrington Health Consulting

Health Management Associates (HMA) acquired Edrington Health Consulting (EHC), a healthcare actuarial and analysis firm. Tweet this

"Edrington Health Consulting has helped clients across the country navigate the complexities of reimbursement mechanisms, tailoring strategies and solutions that help fuel future success," Rosen said. "The actuarial expertise of our new colleagues is impressive and further expands the ways in which we can help our clients now and into the future."

EHC also provides guidance and services related to actuarial and financial analysis and strategy, IBNP development, risk and efficiency analysis, encounter data validation and review, provider reimbursement and incentives, and data warehousing and analytics.

"We have worked alongside HMA for years and are proud to join our new colleagues who we know share a similar passion for publicly funded healthcare," said Kyle Edrington, EHC founder and managing partner. "The combination of HMA's unmatched expertise and breadth of knowledge with our foundation in client-focused, outcomes-driven actuarial consulting services will deliver exciting opportunities to our existing clients and team members."

EHC will continue to operate as Edrington Health Consulting, An HMA Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With more than 20 offices and over 300 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

