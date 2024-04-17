Health Management Associates' CEO Douglas Elwell retiring; COO Charles (Chuck) Milligan to lead firm

LANSING, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Douglas L. Elwell is retiring. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Charles (Chuck) Milligan will succeed him as CEO effective May 17.

Elwell assumed the role of HMA's CEO in November 2020. He had rejoined the firm as COO in February of that year after serving as the Illinois Medicaid director. During his first tenure with HMA, Elwell was a principal and managing principal in the Indianapolis office from July 2003 through October 2014. Much of his career, prior to joining HMA, was dedicated to leading hospital systems in roles as CEO, COO, and CFO. Elwell was deputy chief executive officer for finance and strategy for the Cook County Health and Hospitals System from November 2014 until early 2019.

"Doug has been an exceptional leader, expertly guiding the expansion of HMA's breadth and depth of expertise so we continue to meet our clients' needs and exceed their expectations well into the future," Rosen said. "His passion for serving our clients, supporting our colleagues, and improving the lives of others has made an indelible impact on not only our company but communities across the country."

Elwell will continue to provide consulting services as Senior Advisor to the firm.

Milligan joined HMA as COO in November 2020. A seasoned healthcare leader and consulting executive who has worked with health plans, states, and policy organizations, his contributions span both the public and private sectors.

The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) appointed Milligan a commissioner to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) in January 2015, and appointed him vice chairman in May 2019. He has served as the Medicaid director for two states, New Mexico and Maryland.

"Chuck has played an integral role in growing and shaping the multitude of ways we can serve clients by leveraging the varied expertise across all of the organizations within HMA," Rosen said. "He is a trusted leader, who will spur innovation and propel our partnerships to develop solutions for the toughest healthcare and human services challenges."

Prior to joining HMA, Milligan served as CEO for UnitedHealthcare's Community Plan in New Mexico, with accountability for the Medicaid and DSNP lines of business in the state. He also served as interim CEO for UnitedHealthcare's Community Plan in Maryland, and as national vice president for UnitedHealthcare's Dual Special Needs Plans. Milligan's career includes having been senior vice president of Enterprise Government Programs at Presbyterian Healthcare Services and executive director of The Hilltop Institute at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He began his career as an attorney practicing healthcare law in California.

Meggan Christman Schilkie, currently senior vice president of HMA's Practice Groups, will assume the role of COO at HMA. She joined HMA in 2014 and has held leadership roles in the firm's Northeast Region and its New York office.

During her time at HMA, Schilkie has supported clients across the country including providers, associations, state and local governments, payers, large delivery systems and other stakeholders to expand the quality of and access to healthcare with a particular focus on developing new and innovative models of behavioral healthcare.

Prior to joining HMA, Schilkie served as chief program officer for Mental Health at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene where she oversaw a portfolio of behavioral health services. During her career she has been interim CEO for three health homes in New York serving individuals with serious behavioral health needs, chronic health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. Schilkie was the founding executive director of the Coalition of New York State Health Homes providing leadership for this statewide provider association.

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 30 locations across the country and over 700 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach. Learn more about HMA at healthmanagement.com, or on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Health Management Associates