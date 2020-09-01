Health Management Associates Acquires Health Policy Consulting Firm Burns & Associates

LANSING, Mi­ch., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced the firm's acquisition of Burns & Associates, Inc., an Arizona-based health policy consulting firm that specializes in innovative approaches to the financing and delivery of health care and human services.

Burns & Associates, founded in 2006, works with states on policy analysis, financial modeling, rate setting, and program design, implementation, and evaluation. The Burns team has been on the cutting edge of service delivery and payment reform, and possesses robust analytics expertise. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Burns & Associates has a proven track record of helping clients successfully navigate change," Rosen said. "Our new colleagues bring an impressive set of knowledge and skills to HMA that will help further expand our breadth and depth of experience and the ways in which we can help our clients."

Burns & Associates is a leader nationally in the design, operation, and evaluation of Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) programs, particularly in the development of payment rates for providers serving individuals with developmental disabilities, older individuals and persons with physical disabilities, and individuals with mental health needs. Their vast rate setting expertise, including the development of innovative value-based approaches, extends to a wide array of Medicaid and human service programs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Podrazik, Burns & Associates' president, said, "We have long admired HMA's work and are excited to be joining the firm. As the past several months have shown, state health and human services agencies confront ever-changing circumstances. The ability to draw on the exceptional experience and expertise of our new colleagues at HMA will allow us to enhance the support we provide to our clients – and the people they serve – today and into the future."

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With 22 offices and over 225 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

For more information about HMA, visit https://www.healthmanagement.com/.

