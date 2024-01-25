New Report from Health Management Associates Analyzes the Expanding Landscape of Value-Based Entities

Researchers study the growing enabler market, consider benefits and risks, and propose guiding principles and policy recommendations

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Management Associates (HMA) released a new report analyzing the landscape of emerging value-based entities and the implications for accelerating the adoption of accountable care.

In recent years, the value-based care market has expanded to include a variety of risk-bearing care delivery organizations and provider enablement entities with capabilities and business models aligned with the functions and aims of accountable care. Despite their prevalence, there has been little formal research into the role, growth, and impact of these entities to date and publicly available information is limited.

Today's report, "Analyzing the Expanded Landscape of Value-Based Entities: Implications and Opportunities of Enablers for the CMS Innovation Center and the Broader Value Movement," represents a nine-month research effort leveraging the combined value-based payment (VBP) policy and market expertise of HMA and Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company with support from Arnold Ventures.

The report offers a detailed overview of this evolving landscape by introducing a framework for classifying these entities and estimating the size of the market for the first time. Using insights from 60 interviews with entity leaders, providers, and policymakers and extensive secondary research into approximately 120 organizations, the report details the common offerings, partnership models, and growth strategies of these entities. Authors examined providers' experiences selecting and collaborating with enablement partners and the role of these entities within Medicare accountable care models and the broader value movement.

The report concludes by proposing a set of guiding principles to describe the optimal attributes of value-based enablement entities that would be in alignment with CMS, provider, and patient goals. Authors point to steps CMS can take to best engage with this expanded ecosystem in support of its efforts to scale accountable care while ensuring appropriate guardrails to protect patients and providers.

For the full report, visit: https://www.healthmanagement.com/insights/briefs-reports/analyzing-the-expanded-landscape-of-value-based-entities

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company has been at the forefront of navigating change in healthcare for over a decade and works at the intersection of government and health care, helping clients stay one step ahead of the influences impacting the industry, including economic, market, delivery system, public policy, and political developments. HMA has offices in more than 30 locations across the country and over 700 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast. Learn more about HMA at healthmanagement.com, or on LinkedIn and X.

HMA Spring Workshop

March 5-6: Getting Real About Transforming Healthcare Quality and Value. Learn more here.

About Arnold Ventures

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy dedicated to tackling some of the most pressing problems in the United States. It is a team of more than 120 subject-matter experts headquartered in Houston with offices in New York and Washington, D.C. It works in five key issue areas: Criminal Justice, Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Public Finance. Its work is guided by evidence-based policy, research, and advocacy.

SOURCE Health Management Associates