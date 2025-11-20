Health Net and Centene Foundation Invest $1.1M to Combat Food Insecurity in California

Investment to California Association of Food Banks Will Expand Access to Nutritious Foods in Local Rural Communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans, and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a $1.1 million investment awarded to the California Association of Food Banks to help address the growing food insecurity crisis impacting 1 in 5 Californians.

CAFB Centene Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Health Net)

Specifically, the grant will support expanding food distribution and enhance emergency food response in 12 counties: Amador, Calaveras, Fresno, Imperial, Inyo, Kings, Madera, Mono, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne. This effort will prioritize the distribution of healthy, nutrient-dense foods and invest in critical infrastructure like refrigerated trucks and cold storage to improve food delivery systems. These counties include rural communities that face unique challenges in accessing fresh, nutritious food, making targeted investment in these areas essential to advancing equity and long-term food security.

"Food insecurity is a pressing issue, and the SNAP disruption has only deepened the challenges faced by vulnerable communities," said Dorothy Seleski, plan product president of Health Net. "This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Californian has access to nutritious food, especially during these critical times."

The California Association of Food Banks will lead the charge in distributing funds, ensuring resources reach the communities that need them most. Health Net and Centene Foundation investments will be allocated to 10 local food banks serving the 12 targeted counties, helping to empower local organizations to meet growing demand and build stronger, more resilient food systems.

"When families in rural communities struggle to put food on the table, the entire community feels the impact," said Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, California's 27th Assembly District. "This investment from Health Net and the Centene Foundation strengthens local food banks and ensures that neighbors can support neighbors during these challenging times. By working together, we're building stronger, healthier communities for the future."

"Food banks are distributing record amounts of food in their communities right now, and unfortunately, we don't expect to see the need subside anytime soon. This partnership couldn't have come at a more critical time," said Stacia Levenfeld, chief executive director of the California Association of Food Banks. "We are grateful for the support from Health Net and Centene Foundation, which will enable rural food banks to reach more families and provide the nutritious food they need to thrive during these uncertain times."

As communities continue to face unprecedented food insecurity, this investment will help ensure that families in high-need areas receive the nutritious food they deserve.

From 2020 to 2025, Health Net committed more than $247 million in funding to community-based organizations.

To learn more about Health Net's local commitments, visit www.bridgingthedivideca.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 118,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene Corporation is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About the California Association of Food Banks

The California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) was formed in 1997. It has grown into a powerful network leading the fight against hunger in California with a shared belief that access to food is a fundamental right. CAFB partners with more than 42 food banks and 6,000 community-based organizations in a common mission: to end hunger. CAFB is a collective force making access to food the standard, not the exception. For more information, visit cafoodbanks.org.

