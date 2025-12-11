Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members and Providers Affected by The Pack Fire in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Gov. Newsom's declaration of a State of Emergency in Mono County, Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is taking immediate action to support those affected by the Pack Fire. The company's priority is ensuring both its members and healthcare providers have the resources they need during this critical time.

Member Prescription Information

During a declared State of Emergency, impacted members have two options to secure an emergency supply of their medications:

Members can fill their prescription at the original pharmacy if it is open. If the original pharmacy is not open, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987. We will suspend refill limitations so they can get their prescriptions at an out-of-network pharmacy.

Coping Support for Members

Members can call Health Net Behavioral Health Services for crisis support 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-400-8987 (TTY: 711). This includes:

Support to help them deal with grief, stress or trauma

Referrals to mental health counselors, local services and telephone consultations

Members: Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared State of Emergency, Health Net offers telehealth services at no cost. Members can find appointment instructions in two places:

On the back of their Health Net ID card On HealthNet.com after registering and signing in

Access to Social Services

To connect with local community resources, members can call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org for help with:

Emergency shelter, food and transportation

Social services and financial assistance

Legal guidance from verified agencies

Information for Healthcare Providers

During a declared State of Emergency, doctors and nurse practitioners may call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for assistance. To support these participating providers in affected areas, Health Net will:

Extend grace periods for notifications, beginning on the admission date, for acute services, post-acute care, durable medical equipment (DME), medical supplies and home health care services

Waive prior authorization – however, our notification requirement will remain in effect despite relaxed deadlines

In addition, Health Net will:

Authorize out-of-network services if a contracting provider or facility becomes unavailable

Grant post-admission notification approvals for impacted facilities.

Accept updated clinical documentation for continued-stay reviews.

Authorize the replacement of medical equipment or supplies.

Suspend prescription refill limitations for impacted enrollees

Ongoing Support & Updates

As the situation evolves, Health Net may take further action to support members and providers. For the latest updates, visit HealthNet.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 118,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

