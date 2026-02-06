Health Net and Pro Football Hall of Fame Honor Sacramento Community and Inspire Local Youth During Super Bowl Week

'Salute to Service' and 'Strong Youth, Strong Communities' Events Bring Pro Football Legends to Sacramento and West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, February 4, Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), teamed up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday with two impactful events in the Sacramento region: "Salute to Service" and "Strong Youth, Strong Communities." These annual gatherings, held near the Super Bowl host city, recognize local heroes and empower the next generation with inspiration and guidance.

Salute to Service Shines Spotlight on Healthcare Heroes

Kicking off the morning at WellSpace Health Alhambra Community Health Center, Health Net and WellSpace Health honored the critical work of medical professionals serving Sacramento's most vulnerable communities. WellSpace Health, a non-profit community health system, provides a broad range of services including medical, dental, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment to patients covered by Medi-Cal, Medicare, and those uninsured.

"At Health Net, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting those who dedicate their lives to helping others. Events like 'Salute to Service' and 'Strong Youth, Strong Communities' allow us to honor healthcare heroes and inspire our youth to lead with compassion and resilience. Together, we can create a healthier, stronger Sacramento for generations to come." said Amber Kemp, Vice President, Medi-Cal Strategy, Execution, and Engagement, Health Net.

"On behalf of everyone at WellSpace Health, I want to thank Health Net and the Pro Football Hall of Fame for taking the time to visit and recognize the extraordinary work of our staff. Their dedication to serving our community makes a tremendous impact in the region. This recognition shines a light on a team that is deeply committed and incredibly deserving. We are very grateful," said Christie Gonzales, COO of WellSpace Health.

"Sacramento is a city built on compassion, service, and the power of community. Today, we honor our healthcare heroes and celebrate the partnerships that uplift and strengthen our neighborhoods. Together, through moments like these, we are building a stronger, healthier future for every resident of Sacramento," said Kevin McCarty, Mayor of Sacramento.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Warren Moon, Fred Biletnikoff, Darrell Green, and NCAA Women's Basketball Final 4 participant Iman McFarland joined local leaders, including Amber Kemp (VP, Medi-Cal, Health Net), Christie Gonzales (COO, WellSpace Health), and Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty for a clinic tour and remarks. WellSpace Health employees enjoyed breakfast, received autographs from professional football legends, and participated in activities at the Health Net wellness zone. The event also featured a Q&A session and opportunities for media interviews with speakers and athletes.

Strong Youth, Strong Communities Empowers Sacramento Students

Following the morning celebration, the athletes and community partners transitioned to River City High School for the "Strong Youth, Strong Communities" assembly. In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, more than 2,000 students engaged in a dynamic program filled with motivational talks from professional football greats and community leaders, including Amber Kemp (VP, Medi-Cal, Health Net) and representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters. Attendees were empowered with life skills, leadership lessons, and inspiration to unlock their full potential.

"Growing up today can be rough and present trying moments that our youth must face. Through Strong Youth Strong Communities, we're educating youth on the importance of speaking openly about mental health and empowering them to improve their lives and communities," said Darrell Green, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former professional football player.

"Today's Strong Youth Strong Communities summit was an incredible opportunity for our students to hear real life stories from individuals who truly understand the highs and lows on the road to success and personal growth. Listening to Hall of Famers and leaders speak honestly about overcoming adversity, protecting their mental health, and leaning on their support systems helped bring to life the same lessons our teachers, counselors, and staff are working hard to reinforce every day at River City High School (RCHS)," said River City High School Principal Jacob Geivett. "We are deeply grateful for this partnership and for the chance to show our students that setbacks do not define them; how they respond does. Events like this build on the amazing work our dedicated RCHS team is doing to support students, and they remind every Raider that they are not alone, they are capable, and their future is full of possibilities."

Both events exemplified the commitment of Health Net, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and their partners to honor those who serve and uplift youth in the greater Sacramento area.

Health Net and Centene have a longstanding commitment to the military community and support a range of healthcare needs for veterans and active military families.

