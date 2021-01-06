Health Net Federal Services, LLC Earns URAC Accreditations In Health Utilization, Case And Disease Management

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it has earned URAC accreditations in Health Utilization Management, Case Management and Disease Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, Health Net Federal Services has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

Health Net Federal Services has continuously held URAC's Health Utilization Management and Case Management accreditations since 2005, and URAC's Disease Management accreditation since 2011. Its most recent accreditations are effective through Dec. 1, 2023 for Health Utilization Management and Case Management, and through Oct. 1, 2023 for Disease Management. Health Net Federal Services values all of its accreditations earned for care delivered to TRICARE West beneficiaries including programs that target anxiety, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure, depression, and diabetes.

"Health Net Federal Services is honored to once again receive URAC's Health Utilization Management, Case Management and Disease Management Accreditations," said Kathleen E. Redd, president and CEO, Health Net Federal Services. "Our compliance with URAC's rigorous utilization and case management standards, and our work done through our Disease Management Education Program, demonstrates our commitment to clinically sound review processes to help ensure appropriate and efficient health care services are delivered and promote the quality care our beneficiaries deserve."

"Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. Health Net Federal Services' URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing health management functions," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "Health Net Federal Services steadfast commitment to URAC's broad standards and measures proves its commitment to quality care."

About Health Net Federal Services

Health Net Federal Services has a long history of providing cost-effective, quality managed health care programs for government agencies, including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. For more than 30 years, Health Net Federal Services has been honored to partner with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to the men and women who serve our great country, and their family members. Through the TRICARE program, Health Net Federal Services currently assists approximately 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. Health Net Federal Services was one of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for military families. Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

SOURCE Health Net Federal Services, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hnfs.com

