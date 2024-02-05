Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Severe Winter Storms Throughout California

Health Net Assisting Members During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared State of Emergency in Humbolt, Imperial, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties, Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is providing special assistance to members affected by the severe winter storms. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information

  • During the duration of the State of Emergency, members in Humbolt, Imperial, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties, affected by the severe winter storms, can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call Managed Health Network (MHN) for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress or trauma related to the severe winter storms. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-426-0030 (TTY: 711).

Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared State of Emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their Health Net ID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines.
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times.
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable.

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. Together with our 90,000 network providers, Health Net serves three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net employs more than 6,300 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

