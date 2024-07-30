Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by the Gold Complex and Park Fires Throughout California

Health Net Assisting Members During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in Plumas, Butte and Tehama counties, Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation, is providing special assistance to assist members affected by the Gold Complex and Park Fires. Health Net is committed to ensuring its members have uninterrupted access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and healthcare services.

Prescription Information

During the duration of the State of Emergency, members in Plumas, Butte and Tehama counties affected by the Gold Complex and Park Fires can obtain an emergency supply of medication from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If a member's drug store is closed, they can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members have access to Managed Health Network (MHN) for coping support including referrals to mental health counselors, local services and phone consultations. These services support members coping with grief, stress or trauma related to the Gold Complex and Park Fires. MHN operates its hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-675-6110 (TTY: 711).

Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared State of Emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members can refer to their Health Net ID card for more information on accessing telehealth services. Members can also find this information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

Emergency prescription refill guidelines.

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times.

Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable.

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 90,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

